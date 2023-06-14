Sofia Vergara's gorgeous low-slung top will definitely turn your head

Sofia Vergara always grabs attention when she's on America's Got Talent, as she rocks striking look after striking look, and her latest was certainly no exception.

In her most recent appearance, the Modern Family actress dazzled in a sparkling low-slung top that glistened under the lights like it was designed out of diamonds. The corset top perfectly highlighted her beautiful hourglass physique, and she completed her ensemble with a stunning pair of flared pants. Meanwhile, her brunette locks were worn loose and swept down past her shoulders.

In a short clip, she leaned into her look, before throwing her arms up into the air, revealing a chunky bracelet on her right arm.In a simple caption, she said: "It's timeeeee!" alongside a dancing emoji, and many fans were quick to respond, with one saying: "Instant butterfly," and a second added: "Great outfit."

But most of her 29 million followers were just left speechless by her ravishing outfit, sharing strings of heart and flame emojis to share their love.

© Instagram Sofia was stunning in the daring item

The star's on-duty fashion is just as sensational as her off-duty outfits, and she proved that last month when in a daring sheer corset that she paired with zebra-print flare pants, as she and friends enjoyed a dinner together. Not wanting to be outdone, her mates all looked absolutely sensational in floor-length shoulderless dresses.

As for their makeup, all three opted for more muted tones, and Sofia went all out when it came to her accessories, with an eye-catching golden choker, while her friends rocked some beautiful drop necklaces.

Sofia has the best taste in fashion

Her followers had plenty to say though, as one said: "Beautiful ladies," and a second commented: "Stunning," and a third posted: "Very beautiful." But many others were just left speechless and shared strings of heart and flame emojis.

Sofia is also a massive fan of a throwback photo, and she recently shared a stylish snap taken from her school days where she posed in an oversized shirt while with her friend on a sofa.

Sofia always wows with her daring fashion

Other photos in the carousel show Sofia wearing a gingham shirt with large hoop earrings, with her hair styled in a signature 80s style. The post also featured Sofia smiling alongside the same friends, and the 50-year-old looked as stunning as ever in a white top and chunky gold necklace.

Sofia captioned the Instagram post: "My school friends left!! See you soon." Fans and friends headed to the comments, with one follower writing: "Aww. Friends forever!" Another added: "Stunning, all of you."

© Instagram We can't wait to see what she wears next!

Sofia has previously revealed how she keeps her stunning figure, and last year gave an insight into her fitness regime when she shared a post with personal trainer Natalia Botero – and said: "Sunday torture with this doll @natibotero7." Natalia reshared the photo, enthusing: "What a pleasure and proud moment to train you! Let's do this @sofiavergara!"

Sofia has always been content with her body, but she revealed her attitude to exercise changed after she hit the big 4-0. "I hit 40 and I started seeing a softness everywhere on my body … I knew it was time to do something, so I did," she told Shape magazine back in 2020.