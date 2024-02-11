Megan Fox showcases her incredible curves in plunging corset and tight leggings in Las Vegas

Megan Fox turned heads in Las Vegas, radiating confidence and style alongside her beau, Machine Gun Kelly, as they immersed themselves in the pre-Super Bowl LVIII festivities.

At 37, Megan, fresh from revealing a striking new sleeve tattoo at the Grammys after-party, showcased her artistic addition with undeniable flair.

She donned a captivating leather corset, its plunging neckline and silver spikes a statement of bold allure, perfectly complementing her black vinyl leggings and clear high-heel mules.

The transformation of her dark locks into pastel pink waves added a whimsical touch to her smoky-eyed visage and soft pink lips.

© Jerod Harris Megan Fox attends The One Party by Uber at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Adorning her look was a luxurious platinum and diamond necklace, elevating her ensemble with a dash of elegance.

Machine Gun Kelly, 33, matched Megan's sophistication in a sleek all-black attire, exuding charm in his leather jacket and turtleneck ensemble.

© Jerod Harris Megan turned heads in corset and tight leggings

His styled blonde hair added a modern edge to his classic look, making the couple a picture of contemporary glamour.

Megan's transformation, marked by her new ink and pink hair, has sparked conversations among fans, some of whom ponder the influence of her relationship with MGK on her evolving aesthetic.

© Getty Images Megan unveiled her new ink at The Grammys

Back in November, the actress teased some new ink but admitted that it didn't turn out how she hoped. "I just got one that I don't like that I have to rework," she said on The Drew Barrymore Show while promoting her poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

"It's my entire arm, so not a big deal", she added sarcastically. "But that will be fine, we're gonna save that one."

© Getty Images Megan has an extensive collection of tattoos

Explaining why she wasn't a fan of it, she said: "As they get older you regret them because they just don't look good anymore because they oxidize. It's not words you want associated with your body ever."

She didn't reveal the tattoo in question and has kept it under wraps until recently, meaning she is finally happy to show off her latest body art.

Her most recent inking isn't the first she's been unhappy with either. She famously had a portrait of Marilyn Monroe removed from her forearm after first getting it done in 2007.

