Megan Fox unveils giant new body tattoo in completely see-through dress

Megan Fox turned heads on Sunday when she attended a Grammys viewing party in LA – and it wasn't just because she was wearing a completely see-through dress!

The 37-year-old debuted her huge new body tattoo just months after admitting she regretted getting the new ink and had to "rework it".

Megan has had a full sleeve tattoo on her left arm that spans from the top of her shoulder down to her wrist.

© Getty Images Megan's new ink travels the length of her left arm

The detailed black and gray ink appears to be a phoenix and wraps around her whole arm while blooming red flowers are intertwined to add pops of color.

When she arrived at the 5th Jam for Janie viewing party, Megan was covered up with a large black coat but soon dropped the shoulders to reveal her intricate new body art.

It wasn't just the ink that grabbed attention, but her tiny chainmail dress that left little to the imagination.

Of course, she looked beautiful in the bold outfit, which boasted a plunging neckline, mini length, and scattered silver discs.

To protect her modesty, she wore a flesh-colored thong and pasties over her chest, accessorizing with an oversized lip ring and stunning Simon G jewelry.

© Getty Images Megan has an extensive collection of tattoos

Back in November, the actress teased some new ink but admitted that it didn't turn out how she hoped. "I just got one that I don't like that I have to rework," she said on The Drew Barrymore Show while promoting her poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

"It's my entire arm, so not a big deal", she added sarcastically. "But that will be fine, we're gonna save that one."

© Getty Images Megan initially covered her new ink with an oversized coat

Explaining why she wasn't a fan of it, she said: "As they get older you regret them because they just don't look good anymore because they oxidize. It's not words you want associated with your body ever."

She didn't reveal the tattoo in question and has kept it under wraps until now, meaning she is finally happy to show off her latest body art.

Her most recent inking isn't the first she's been unhappy with either. She famously had a portrait of Marilyn Monroe removed from her forearm after first getting it done in 2007.

© NBC Megan has had her Marilyn Monroe tattoo removed

Four years later, she shared plans to remove the ink after learning of Marilyn's struggles with her mental health. "It is a negative character, as she suffered from personality disorders and was bipolar. I do not want to attract this kind of negative energy in my life," she explained to HuffPost.

Megan has an extensive collection of tattoos ranging from personal tributes and references to literary works.

Last July, she added to her collection by covering up a tribute to her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, with a huge piece that travels from the right side of her pelvis to the top of her hip.

Megan now has a snake and floral design over her 'Brian' tattoo

Megan's tattoo artist, SYZYGY Precision Tattooing owner Jesse, shared a revealing photo on Instagram of the artwork at the time, which features a black snake entwined in flowers that now replaces the word 'Brian' she had tattooed in cursive script.

Megan didn't just get one new tattoo though. She also opted to have several fine-line tattoos along her fingers on both hands, which were done by New Jersey-based tattoo artist Sydney Smith, who owns Blxck Rose Ink Tattoo in Point Pleasant, NJ.

WATCH: Megan Fox unveils finger tattoos

The designs include the number 11 on both pinkie fingers, tiny stars, dotted lines, a bowtie, crosses, and an evil eye.

In 2020, Megan had the Spanish word 'el pistolero' tattooed underneath her collarbone in cursive script as a tribute to her partner, Machine Gun Kelly. It translates to 'gunman', his nickname.

