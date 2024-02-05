Megan Fox's minuscule metal mesh dress needs to be seen to be believed

Megan Fox left very little to the imagination when she walked the red carpet at the 2024 Grammys in a dress which needs to be seen to be believed.

The 37-year-old actress attended the 5th Jam for Janie GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party on Sunday wearing a metal mesh minidress with pink panties underneath.

The tiny item of clothing was scattered with a few glittery pieces of fabric and Megan had teamed it with a pair of sky-high heels.

WATCH: Highlights from the 2024 Grammys

She was clearly enamored with her ensemble as she showed it off on Instagram in a selection of jaw-dropping photos.

Fans were left stunned by her latest look - which included a lip ring and bubble-gum pink nails - and commented: "OMG," and, "wowsers" and there were strings of on-fire emojis.

"But then there’s a part of me that’s like, 'no, I need to be naked this day.'"

She said she "doesn't have one consistent style," but likes to wear whatever feels right in the moment.

Despite being one of the most photographed and talked-about women in America, Megan admits she struggles to love herself.

© Getty Images Megan says sometimes she needs to be nude

"When I was little, that was an obsession I had of, like, but I should look this way," she explained to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue last year.

"And why I had an awareness of my body that young I'm not sure, and it definitely wasn't environmental because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies weren't even acknowledged. The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending, I think."

© Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Megan says she's constantly striving to have confidence in her body

Megan - who first revealed she suffered from body dysmorphia and had "a lot of deep insecurities" in an October 2021 interview with British GQ Style - says she's often misunderstood too.

"What I most want people to know is that I'm a genuine soul," she said. "Who is hoping to actually belong to something and not always have to live as a misunderstood outcast."

Meghan says she prefers her makeup-free appearance

Megan has switched up her appearance over the years and always keeps her fans on their toes when it comes to her fashion and beauty, but there's one look she regrets.

In 2014, she said that over-plucking her brows and sunbathing were her two biggest beauty faux pas. And as for her favorite look? "The pictures of me as a kid. That's me," she said in her chat with Allure. "That's how I prefer to look. More natural."

