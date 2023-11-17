Megan Fox had all eyes on her when she attended the GQ Men of the Year party in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

The 37-year-old put her phenomenal physique front and center in a plunging white mini dress that left little to the imagination and contrasted beautifully against her new flaming red hair.

Megan's dress boasted an asymmetrical hemline that showcased her never-ending legs, which were elongated further in a pair of Perspex, pointed-toe heels with an embellished ankle strap. The 'Transformers' star's outfit also cinched in her tiny waist to exaggerate her curves, and the risqué neckline highlighted her tattooed décolletage.

© Getty Images Megan Fox looked otherworldly in her eye-catching mini dress

Her makeup added further drama to her look, with her signature winged eyeliner, fluttery lashes, and glossy pouty lips. Her freshly chopped tresses sat just below her chiseled jawline, and she completed her ensemble with a metallic silver bag, a crimson pedicure, and a red-tipped manicure.

The only thing that appeared to be missing from Megan's knockout look was a new tattoo she claimed she had recently inked on her "entire arm".

From photos captured of her on the night, the only tattoos visible were the black symbol on the inside of her wrist, and the quote loosely based on Shakespeare's King Lear on the back of her right shoulder.

© Getty Images Megan Fox's new arm tattoo wasn't visible

It was only last week that Megan claimed during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show that she had inked a new design on her arm. However, she did voice her regret over the artwork, so it's possible she used some full-coverage makeup to disguise it for the event.

"I just got one that I don't like that I have to rework," she told host Drew Barrymore while promoting her new poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

"It's my entire arm, so not a big deal", she added sarcastically. "But that will be fine, we're gonna save that one."

© Getty Images Megan Fox was joined at the event by Megan Thee Stallion

The 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' actress has over 20 tattoos all over her body, a mix of personal tributes and references to famous figures and literary works.

Back in July, she added to her collection by covering up a tribute to her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, with a huge piece that travels from the right side of her pelvis all the way to the top of her hip.

Megan's tattoo artist, SYZYGY Precision Tattooing owner Jesse, shared a revealing photo on Instagram of the artwork at the time, which features a black snake entwined in flowers that now replaces the word 'Brian' she had tattooed in cursive script.

Megan Fox now has a snake and floral design over her 'Brian' tattoo

Megan didn't just get one new tattoo though. She also opted to have several fine-line tattoos along her fingers on both hands, which were done by New Jersey-based tattoo artist Sydney Smith, who owns Blxck Rose Ink Tattoo in Point Pleasant, NJ.

The designs include the number 11 on both pinkie fingers, tiny stars, dotted lines, a bowtie, crosses, and an evil eye. Check them out in the video below...

WATCH: Megan Fox unveils new finger tattoos

Another tattoo that Megan has removed is the portrait of the late actress Marilyn Monroe, which was drawn on her forearm in 2007. Four years later, she shared plans to remove the ink after learning of Marilyn's struggles with her mental health.

"It is a negative character, as she suffered from personality disorders and was bipolar. I do not want to attract this kind of negative energy in my life," she explained to HuffPost.

