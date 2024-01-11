Megan Fox's diamond showstopper that's designed to 'hurt' named the most iconic engagement ring

Many of us go to our favourite celebrities for style, beauty, and hair inspiration. But as we enter 2024 and wedding season is not as far away as it may seem, we can turn to our favourite A-listers for engagement ring inspiration. There were many celebrity engagements in 2023 including Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin, Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans, and Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum. But the question is, whose ring is the most desirable, the most iconic, and which would you take inspiration from if you are the kind of person who likes to send hints to your partner when you feel a proposal on the cards?

Two new studies have been conducted that reveal the most sought-after celebrity engagement rings. Research conducted by customised jewellery experts at Glamira unveiled the most popular and iconic celebrity engagement rings by using Ahrefs to discover how many searches there are on average per month for each ring. Meanwhile, Pandora UK conducted new research that revealed which celebrity engagement rings captured the most online attention in 2023.

Pandora also ranked the most popular gemstone, band style, ring style and gemstone cut of 2023.

The most popular ring details of 2023 ranked by Pandora Most popular gemstone - Moissanite

Most popular band style - Gold

Most popular ring style - Vintage

Most popular gemstone cut - Princess

Take a look with us at the most impressive engagement rings topping the charts. Which will you take inspiration from in 2024?

At a glance: Glamira and Pandora's combined top-ranking celebrity engagement rings of 2023 Megan Fox

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Millie Bobby Brown

Zooey Deschanel

Vanessa Hudgens

Barbara Palvin

Ashley Benson

Kourtney Kardashian

Jennifer Lopez

Blake Lively

Katy Perry

Angelina Jolie

Cardi B

Megan Fox © Instagram,Getty Expen4bles star Megan Fox, 37, got engaged to rapper Machine Gun Kelly in January 2022. Her ring was ranked the most sought-after in Glamira's research. The impressive piece features a teardrop-shaped diamond with an entirely untreated Columbian emerald gem, designed by Stephen Webster that ignited the 'toi et moi' engagement ring trend, meaning 'you and me' that alludes to the two-stone ring that can be taken apart to form two rings and is held together by a magnet. Megan's ring has an unusual fan that has divided fans. The pair revealed that her ring includes a band that is shaped like the thorns of a rose. "If she tries to take it off, it hurts," MGK said, quipping, "Love is pain!".



Meghan Markle © Getty Just pipping Princess Kate to the post in Glamira's study is Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Prince Harry proposed to Meghan in 2017 with a stunning three-stone ring with diamonds, which he had taken from his late mother Princess Diana’s collection. Meghan's dazzler averages 12,000 searches per month according to Glamira and is thought to be worth £115,000.



Princess Kate © Getty The Princess of Wales' ring may be the most well-known in modern British history. Glamira tells us that the ring Prince William proposed with in 2010, which first belonged to Kate's late mother-in-law Princess Diana, amasses an average of 7,000 monthly searches and we can see why royal fans continue to be obsessed. The iconic piece, which is now thought to be worth up to £390,000 features a large sapphire hugged by 14 white diamonds.



Millie Bobby Brown © Getty Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown might be the youngest fiance on the list, getting engaged in April 2023 at 19 years old, but her ring certainly didn't disappoint. Millie's then-boyfriend Jake Bongiovi proposed to the star with a stunning diamond ring which Kathryn Money, SVP of merchandizing and retail expansion at Brilliant Earth told Brides could be worth between $75,000 to $100,000. Millie's ring was ranked the most popular celebrity engagement ring of 2023 in Pandora's new study and we can certainly see why.



Zooey Deschanel © Instagram Elf actress Zooey Deschanel, 43, got engaged to her Property Brothers star boyfriend Jonathan Scott in August 2023 and her ring was beautiful and unusual. The piece resembles a flower crown featuring glistening pink and purple stones. The actress told People: "I didn't want just a diamond ring. There's just so many different beautiful gemstones. It's fun to have something different. I mean, I love diamonds, don't get me wrong. I'm not going to turn down a diamond. But I like the fun colors and I like pink and purple." Pandora ranked Zooey's ring the second most popular of 2023 with over 96 thousand global Google searches. We can see why it caught the attention of her loyal fans, it truly is an ethereal wonder.



Vanessa Hudgens © Instagram,Getty High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens was a blushing bride who tied the knot with her fiancé Cole Tucker before she rang in the New Year in December 2023. She got engaged in the most picture-perfect setting – right in front of the Eiffel Tower and the beauty of her ring matched the classic surroundings. Vanessa's gorgeous yellow gold oval solitaire diamond ring was ranked the third most popular celebrity engagement ring of 2023 by Pandora with over 37 thousand global Google searches and it is certainly one to remember.

Kourtney Kardashian © Instagram Kourtney's mega sparkler was a whole cultural moment. She got engaged to her now husband Travis Barker on a beach in Montecito, California in October 2021. Glamira reported that the Kardashians star's clean and elegant solitaire diamond resting on a white-gold pavé band amassed over five thousand monthly searches last year and it just shows that a classic diamond ring, albeit a big one, is a classic for a reason. It's one for the vision board for aspiring brides in 2024 for sure.



Jennifer Lopez © Instagram Nothing excited JLo fans, and millennials for that matter, more than Jennifer Lopez's reunion with Ben Affleck. The 'On The Floor' singer's (second) incredible ring presented to her by her Gone Girl star husband in April 2022 features a rare five-stone square green diamond and receives an average of 5,600 searches per month worldwide according to Glamira.



Blake Lively © Getty Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds proposed to Gossip Girl star Blake Lively in 2012 with a ring that is thought to be worth $2 million. Glamira reported that Blake’s showstopping light pink oval diamond receives an average of 5,200 monthly searches and was placed in sixth place as the most iconic and sought-after ring in their rankings.



