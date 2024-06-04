Frida Redknapp stuns in string bikini during lavish family holiday

Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida looked flawless recently as she modelled a gorgeous string bikini whilst holidaying with her family in Portugal.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Swedish model uploaded a carousel of sun-drenched images, including a plethora of sartorial gems highlighting her stylish summer wardrobe.

© Instagram Frida modelled a flattering black bikini

Amongst the snapshots, Frida, 39, included a video of herself diving headfirst into a crystal clear turquoise swimming pool. For the refreshing dip, the mother-of-five looked so chic in a simple black string bikini.

Elsewhere, Frida added a joyous image of herself posing atop a yellow wooden boat with her youngest son Raphael, one of her husband Jamie bonding with Raphael and a precious photo of herself cradling little "Rapha".

© Instagram The model also rocked a striped swimsuit

Captioning her holiday snaps, Frida simply penned: "Mini break". Her fans and friends flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages. One follower wrote: "Beautiful dive" while a second noted: "Beautiful family, your little boy is growing up so fast" and a third chimed in: "So beautiful."

Lovebirds Jamie and Frida welcomed their son Raphael in November 2021, just a month after tying the knot.

© Instagram Frida enjoyed a tranquil break with her family

When Jamie and Frida announced the birth of their bundle of joy, the proud dad told his social media fans: "Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we're so in love, mum is doing so well too. We can't thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys."

They also have six other children between them from their previous marriages, making them a blended family of nine. Former Tottenham Hotspur player Jamie is a doting dad to sons Charley, 19, and Beau, 15, who he shares with his ex-wife, singer Louise Redknapp. The former couple were married for 19 years before their divorce in December 2017.

© Instagram Jamie Redknapp with his three sons

On the subject of co-parenting their kids following their split, Jamie said on the Headliners podcast: "It's never easy but you have to make sure the kids come first and foremost and you make sure that you're there to support them as much as possible."

Meanwhile, Frida is a proud mum to three sons and a daughter from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie.

© Instagram Frida posing with her blended family

While Frida tends to keep her eldest children away from the spotlight, she occasionally shares glimpses of herself bonding with her teenage daughter.

The duo appear to be fellow fitness enthusiasts and have previously enjoyed mother-daughter boxing workouts.