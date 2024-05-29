Riley Keough's unrecognizable looks in then-and-now photos have to be seen to be believed

Congratulations are in order for Riley Keough, who is celebrating her milestone 35th birthday this May 29th.

The Daisy Jones & the Six actress — Elvis Presley's first grandchild and owner of his famed Graceland estate — has had a whirlwind few years, personally and professionally, full of both joyful milestones and heartbreaking tragedies.

On July 12, 2020, she lost her beloved brother Benjamin Keough, then 27, to suicide; the two were extremely close, and in an Instagram post shortly after, she wrote, in part: "There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world."

At the time, she was celebrating her husband Ben Smith-Petersen's birthday — who she married in 2015 after meeting on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road — which falls on July 13th.

Almost four years later, Riley along with her half-sisters, twins Harper and Finley, 16, lost their mom Lisa Marie Presley on January 12, 2023, after she suffered from cardiac arrest, later revealed to have been as a result of complications from a previous gastric bypass surgery.

It was during Lisa Marie's funeral that month that Riley, via a eulogy delivered by her husband on her behalf, revealed the pair had privately welcomed their first daughter via surrogacy the previous August. She later shared her name is Tupelo Storm, Tupelo being Elvis' birthplace, and Storm her late brother Benjamin's middle name.

© Instagram Lisa Marie with her four children

Though after her mother's death, a legal battle over the late singer's estate, The Promenade Trust, ensued between Riley and her grandmother Priscilla Presley, the two have since publicly emphasized their continued good relationship after a settlement confirmed Riley as sole trustee of the estate. They publicly reunited when Priscilla supported Riley at this year's Emmy Awards, during which she was nominated, and Riley was recently in attendance at Priscilla's 79th birthday celebrations.

Most recently, Riley was, albeit briefly, thrust into legal turmoil yet again over her family's assets, when a private lending company that had previously sued Lisa Marie's estate over an alleged $3.8 million loan attempted to conduct a foreclosure sale of Graceland. A Tennessee judge promptly halted the sale after Riley challenged it, and the private lending company, Naussany Investments and Private Lending, LLC, have dropped their suit against the family altogether.

In honor of her special day, revisit some of Riley's best throwback photos, featuring her famous family, Hollywood best friends, and more.

1/ 8 © Getty Michael Jackson's Stepchild From 1994 to 1996, the King of Rock 'n' Roll's daughter, Lisa Marie, was married to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. Riley has previously recalled her visits to his own famed estate, Neverland Ranch, and is pictured above during his 1997 HIStory concert.



2/ 8 © Getty Images Hollywood Perks Riley is pictured above with Lisa Marie, her brother Benjamin, and her mom's half brother Navarone Garibaldi at the Lilo & Stitch premiere in 2002.



3/ 8 © Getty Runway Debut Riley, then 14, modeled during 2004 Milan Fashion Week for Dolce & Gabbana's Autumn/Winter 2004-2005 collection.



4/ 8 © Getty Y2K It Girl In The Making Posing with famed designer John Galliano during Paris Fashion Week on July 6, 2004.



5/ 8 © Getty A Dior Darling Riley continued to model for Galliano on several occasions.



6/ 8 © Getty Met Gala Debut Riley stepped out for the 2010 Met Gala wearing Thakoon for Gap.



7/ 8 © Getty Hollywood Besties Riley has been close friends with fellow nepo-baby Dakota Johnson since they were kids. Dakota previously dated known Scientologist Jordan Masterson — the young-half brother of disgraced actor Danny Masterson — while Riley's dad Danny Keough met Lisa Marie while the two were recovering from their struggles with addiction at a Scientologist rehab center in 1985.

