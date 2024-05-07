Khloé Kardashian weighs in on sister Kim Kardashian's controversial Met Gala dress: 'I am not OK'

Khloé Kardashian was left just as shook as everyone else was by her sister Kim Kardashian's look for the Met Gala last night.

In classic Kim fashion, the Skims founder immediately raised eyebrows as soon as she stepped out for fashion's biggest night of the year in a custom Maison Margiela Couture look. And while her younger sister was absent from the night – younger half sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner did attend – she still weighed in on the highly talked about look.

Khloé took to her Instagram Stories just as the Met Gala was underway, and shared a photo of Kim's waist-cinching metallic gown, admitting: "I am NOT OK!!!!!! Holy smokes Batman."

WATCH: Kim Kardashian sparks debate as she steps out in waist-cinching gown at Met Gala

The dress – which along with Kim has already been called out by netizens for promoting unrealistic beauty standards, particularly because of its tiny waist – featured metallic leaf decals assembled together and attached to a fitted bustier.

Aside from her shout-out to Kim, Khloé also made sure to share the love with the rest of her family, sharing more Instagram Stories dedicated to her other favorite ladies and their looks.

She proudly hailed Kylie, who wore a custom Oscar de la Renta, ultra pale pink strapless gown with a cushioned train and cone bra, a "vintage Barbie."

© Getty Khloé said Kylie looked like a "vintage Barbie"

The sweet shout-outs continued with Kendall, who wore a sequin, black archival Givenchy dress from their 1999 collection that had not been previously worn by anyone and was not allowed to be tailored. Khloé wrote: "Kendall you are a living angel! Wow!!!!!" and endearingly added: "I am not ok if anyone is concerned. I think I need to be resuscitated."

MORE: Anna Wintour reveals the three most surprising things that are banned from the Met Gala

MORE: Unbelievable Met Gala moments you missed – AI fakes, surprise pregnancy, relationship debut, more

Last but certainly not least, for Kardashian family matriarch and momager Kris, who looked chic as ever in a white Oscar de la Renta gown and floral cape, she wrote: "My forever and ever and ever queen!!!! My regal mama! I drool for you always."

© Getty Kendall's dress had only been previously worn by a mannequin

Aside from the Kardashian bunch, the Met Gala also saw attendance from fellow A-Listers such as Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Biel, Lauren Sánchez and fiancé Jeff Bezos, Amanda Seyfriend, Gigi Hadid, co-chairs Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Zendaya, among others.

MORE: Met Gala 2024: Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Matt Damon, Luciana Barroso, and more couple moments on the red carpet

The theme of the ball – in honor of the Costume Institute's forthcoming exhibition – was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," not to be confused with the dress code of the event, which was "The Garden of Time."

© Getty Kris perfectly coordinated with partner Corey Gamble

The latter is inspired by J.G. Ballard's short story of the same title, written in 1962, which while can be interpreted in various ways, florals, both groundbreaking and not groundbreaking, were expected and certainly present.

The theme itself – which in the exhibition will be divided into the categories of land, sea, and sky – pays homage to over 400 years of fashion history by way of approximately 250 rare items drawn from the Costume Institute's permanent collection, many of which are too fragile to be worn again.