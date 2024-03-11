Demi Moore looks identical to three daughters with Bruce Willis for rare joint red carpet appearance

While date night for many, the biggest night in Hollywood was a family affair for Demi Moore and her three daughters.

The Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans actress, 61, stepped out for Vanity Fair's annual post-Oscars celebration with daughters Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30, who she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

The glitzy party, which was celebrating its milestone 30th anniversary, also saw attendance from fellow stars such as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, sister Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner, as well as Justin Theroux with girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom, Sydney Sweeney, Gracie Abrams, Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, Greta Lee, and others.

For the rare joint night out with her girls, Demi looked spectacular as always in her signature long black hair, donning a silk, chocolate brown strapless gown with keyhole cut-outs down the front and back.

Rumer brought princess-like, old-Hollywood glamor energy to the red carpet wearing a strapless pink gown with a plunging neckline paired with matching silk gloves, while her sister Scout stunned in a printed gray silk dress, and the youngest Willis-Moore sibling donned a whimsical blue tulle gown.

Later sharing details of their night on Instagram, Demi wrote: "Girls night out at the #VFOscars party," while Scout captioned her own post with: "Big night for the girls."

© Getty All the women looked fabulous in their gowns

Tallulah herself shared two posts from the night, one with her family which she captioned: "My coven is strong," and another of her own look, along which she wrote: "Baby's first VF…!! Wearing archival @zacposen for good luck! Felt like a dream, thank you to everyone who made it come to life!"

Fans of the family were quick to take to the comments section under the posts to rave about their looks, with one writing: "Beautiful photo," as others followed suit with: "Lovely ladies. Glad you all could be together for a fun night," and: "I want in on this girl group," as well as: "The most beautiful!!" plus another fan added: "Breathtaking! You are all fabulous."

Though a joint red carpet appearance with all four of them is rare these days, the Willis family – which also includes the Die Hard actor's wife Emma Heming and their daughters Mabel Ray, 11, and Evelyn Penn, eight – have always put their love for each other in the spotlight.

When first sharing Bruce's aphasia and later frontotemporal dementia diagnoses, they did so with joint statements, signed "Ladies of Willis/Moore."

© Instagram The Willis women

Just this week, Demi also shared on Instagram a photo previously taken on Mother's Day last year featuring her daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, Emma, plus her mother and Bruce's mother in law, in honor of International Women's Day on March 8.

She captioned the post: "No shortage of incredible women in this family! So grateful, today and every day. Happy International Women's Day."

