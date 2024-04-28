Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughters are as tall as them in must-see gowns for red carpet debut

Nicole Kidman enjoyed the most special of Hollywood nights yesterday evening, and she had husband Keith Urban, their family, and star-studded group of friends, by her side supporting her.

On Saturday, the Big Little Lies actress was honored at the 49th American Film Institute Life Achievement Award Gala, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, an honor previously bestowed upon the likes of Julie Andrews, George Clooney, Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Al Pacino, Harrison Ford, and Barbra Streisand, among others.

And though the Urban-Kidman bunch has long kept their family life out of the spotlight, they made a just exception for the special night, and the couple's daughters made their official red carpet debut.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Nicole Kidman's relationship with adopted children with Tom Cruise

Nicole and Keith, who have been married since 2006 and split their time between Australia and Nashville, Tennessee, share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 13.

For their big moment in the spotlight, both of the Urban-Kidman girls donned Monique Lhuillier gowns – their mom stunned in a gold sequin Balenciaga dress – with Faith donning a white floral dress with a sweetheart neckline, while her younger sister wore a strapless red dress with a mermaid skirt.

The family-of-four posed for pictures together as well as with Nicole's sister Antonia Kidman, and her daughter, Sybella Hawley.

© Getty Nicole with her husband, daughters, niece, sister and brother-in-law

Also in attendance were some of Nicole's celebrity friends and former co-stars, including fellow Big Little Lies actresses Meryl Streep and Reese Witherspoon, plus Michelle Pfeiffer, Naomi Watts, Miles and Keleigh Teller, Joey King, Lily Rabe, and Morgan Freeman, among others.

MORE: Nicole Kidman's drastic appearance change – and how it won her an Oscar

MORE: Nicole Kidman makes remarkable confession about her marriage to Keith Urban

During her speech after accepting the lifetime honor, Nicole noted how it was in fact her daughters' red carpet debut, as she gushed about the "enormous amount of luck" and "big, big love" she has in her life.

© Getty The extended Kidman family

"Right there is the love of my life," she said, referring to Keith, adding: "and the loves of my life," about Sunday and Faith.

MORE: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's 'very poor' upbringings will leave you lost for words

"My daughters have never been anywhere publicly with me on a red carpet, tonight was their first night, so they're here, Sunday and Faith."

© Getty

Keith also paid tribute to his wife with an adoring Instagram post, writing: "In a career that's still very much in full flight, tonight the @americanfilminstitute will honor my wife as the newest member in this extraordinary fraternity."

"Babygirl – I'm so proud of you, and as much as I could come off sounding like the biased husband, I'll let the list of previous honorees do all of the talking for me. What a list!"

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.