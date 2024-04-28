Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughters are as tall as them in must-see gowns for red carpet debut
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughters are as tall as them in must-see gowns for red carpet debut

The Urban-Kidman family stepped out together for the first time as the Big Little Lies actress was honored with an AFI Lifetime Achievement Award

2 minutes ago
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
Online News WriterNew York
Nicole Kidman enjoyed the most special of Hollywood nights yesterday evening, and she had husband Keith Urban, their family, and star-studded group of friends, by her side supporting her.

On Saturday, the Big Little Lies actress was honored at the 49th American Film Institute Life Achievement Award Gala, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, an honor previously bestowed upon the likes of Julie Andrews, George ClooneyJane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Al Pacino, Harrison Ford, and Barbra Streisand, among others.

And though the Urban-Kidman bunch has long kept their family life out of the spotlight, they made a just exception for the special night, and the couple's daughters made their official red carpet debut.

Nicole and Keith, who have been married since 2006 and split their time between Australia and Nashville, Tennessee, share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 13.

For their big moment in the spotlight, both of the Urban-Kidman girls donned Monique Lhuillier gowns – their mom stunned in a gold sequin Balenciaga dress – with Faith donning a white floral dress with a sweetheart neckline, while her younger sister wore a strapless red dress with a mermaid skirt.

The family-of-four posed for pictures together as well as with Nicole's sister Antonia Kidman, and her daughter, Sybella Hawley.

Keith Urban, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban, Sybella Hawley, Nicole Kidman, Antonia Kidman and Craig Marran attend the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute Celebrating Nicole Kidman at Dolby Theatre on April 27, 2024 in Hollywood, California© Getty
Nicole with her husband, daughters, niece, sister and brother-in-law

Also in attendance were some of Nicole's celebrity friends and former co-stars, including fellow Big Little Lies actresses Meryl Streep and Reese Witherspoon, plus Michelle Pfeiffer, Naomi Watts, Miles and Keleigh Teller, Joey King, Lily Rabe, and Morgan Freeman, among others.

During her speech after accepting the lifetime honor, Nicole noted how it was in fact her daughters' red carpet debut, as she gushed about the "enormous amount of luck" and "big, big love" she has in her life.

Keith Urban, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban, Sybella Hawley, Nicole Kidman, Antonia Kidman, Craig Marran, Alexander Kidman Marran, Lucia Hawley, and guest attend the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute Celebrating Nicole Kidman at Dolby Theatre on April 27, 2024 in Hollywood, California© Getty
The extended Kidman family

"Right there is the love of my life," she said, referring to Keith, adding: "and the loves of my life," about Sunday and Faith.

"My daughters have never been anywhere publicly with me on a red carpet, tonight was their first night, so they're here, Sunday and Faith."

Honoree Nicole Kidman speaks onstage © Getty

Keith also paid tribute to his wife with an adoring Instagram post, writing: "In a career that's still very much in full flight, tonight the @americanfilminstitute will honor my wife as the newest member in this extraordinary fraternity."

"Babygirl – I'm so proud of you, and as much as I could come off sounding like the biased husband, I'll let the list of previous honorees do all of the talking for me. What a list!"

