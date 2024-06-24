Katy Perry steals the show in daring see-through outfit at Vogue World: Paris

Katy Perry has once again proven her star power and undeniable charm, lighting up the runway at Vogue World: Paris with her stunning appearance in a daring seethough dress.

The Firework singer, 39, turned heads at Place Vendôme, showcasing an exquisite archival Noir Kei Ninomiya dress that perfectly encapsulated her bold and confident style.

The daring dress featured geometric shapes and intricate tulle floral embellishments on the skirt, leaving much of Katy's skin tantalisingly visible.

She carried off the barely-there ensemble with grace and poise, captivating the VIP audience and likely the viewers tuning in via the live stream hosted by Cara Delevingne.

Katy's appearance was nothing short of spectacular. She opted for a sleek, slicked-back hairstyle that complemented her dark hair, keeping her face beautifully unobstructed.

Her makeup was on point, with a rosy lip colour and matching eye shadow that highlighted her striking features.

© Marc Piasecki Katy Perry walks the runway during Vogue World: Paris

The look was completed with a pair of edgy lace-up boots, adding a touch of rebellious flair to her outfit.

The American Idol alum revealed the secrets of her incredible physique to Women's Health, "I've started eating earlier, which everybody swears by, but that's only because my daughter eats earlier, which is great," she told the outlet.

"I used to go to dinner at eight o'clock and anyone that tries to make [a] reservation at eight o'clock, I'm like, ‘I'm out,’ it's too much."

© Marc Piasecki Katy wears a daring see-through outfit

Katy's runway walk was a tribute to the 1980s, incorporating elements of martial arts, aligning perfectly with this year's theme of the connection between fashion and sports.

The show, divided into segments representing different decades starting from the 1920s, highlighted various sports and celebrated French designers and fashion houses, both contemporary and historic.

© Marc Piasecki Katy's outfit was a real head turner

This year's Vogue World: Paris brought together over 500 athletes, performers, surprise guests, and models, creating a vibrant and dynamic event.

The show paid homage to the rich history of French fashion, showcasing the creativity and innovation that Parisian designers are known for.

© Marc Piasecki Katy recently left American Idol

The Vogue World series, now in its third year, began at New York Fashion Week in 2022 and has since become a highly anticipated event.

Last year's Vogue World: London was described by Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, as a "glamorous night at the theatre," featuring the exciting reunion of supermodels Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, and Naomi Campbell.