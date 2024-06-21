Katy Perry shows off new physique in bodycon leather catsuit

Katy Perry continued to promote her new single, Woman's World, on Instagram by donning one of her boldest looks to date.

The 'California Gurls' singer slipped her toned figure into a black leather-look catsuit with green and white stripes down the side. It featured a halterneck and a zip that ran down the front, which the mother-of-one had left open to create a plunging neckline.

Katy's dark hair had been styled in effortless mermaid waves that cascaded down her back, while orange sunglasses and bright pink lipstick completed her statement look.

"Start [your] engines, Woman's World is coming. Press that pre-save for July 11," she captioned the glamorous photos.

© TikTok Katy wore a tiny crochet bikini to promote her new single

The 39-year-old, who recently stepped down as a judge on American Idol, has been teasing fans with hints about her new music. This week, she revealed the song would drop on July 11, followed by the video the next day.

It wasn't just Katy's exciting song news that commanded attention, but rather her very toned physique showcased by her bold outfit. She teamed a sheer white crochet bikini top with matching woven bottoms and added a touch of edginess with a pair of leather mechanical chaps and a metal choker.

Fans got a closer look at Katy's outfit when she posted a tantalizing snippet of herself singing along to her latest track. Take a look at the video…

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Katy Perry rocks white bikini as she teases new single

Katy Perry's fitness secrets

Katy has been sporting taut abs and defined biceps in her recent photos. While they may have been honed thanks to her diet and fitness routine, Katy insisted that she has put exercise on the "backburner" since welcoming her daughter Daisy Dove with her fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The singer said her diet and exercise routine following the birth of her daughter Daisy

"I wanna give any extra moments I have to being present and being a mother," she told Women's Health, adding that working out "ends up on the back burner here and there."

Hiking, dancing, cycling and pickleball are her activities of choice, but she also incorporates weight training and CorePower Yoga classes into her routine. She candidly admitted: "[Exercise is] not my favorite thing to do with the world – unless I'm dancing or I'm snowboarding or I'm doing something that's kind of masked."

Katy's family diet changes

© Getty Images Katy revealed her fiance is "super motivated" with his diet and exercise routine

While she said Orlando is "super motivated" with his exercise and diet regime, Kate suggested she follows the mantra, 'Everything in moderation.' Her day often starts with bananas or eggs, followed by protein with a salad or soup for lunch and a similar dinner – sometimes swapped out for pasta.

But Katy said her biggest change was the time she was eating her evening meal.

"I've started eating earlier, which everybody swears by, but that's only because my daughter eats earlier, which is great," she added. "I used to go to dinner at eight o'clock and anyone that tries to make [a] reservation at eight o'clock, I'm like, ‘I'm out,’ it's too much."

DISCOVER: Orlando Bloom reveals the hardest part of being a dad-of-two with Katy Perry and ex Miranda Kerr