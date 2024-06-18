Katy Perry rocks tiny white bikini as she teases new single

Katy Perry has taken the music world by storm once again with the reveal of her electrifying comeback single, Woman's World, on social media.

The pop sensation, who recently stepped down as a judge on American Idol, has been teasing fans with hints about her new music, and the anticipation has reached a fever pitch.

On Monday, the 39-year-old superstar shared a tantalizing snippet of herself singing along to her latest track, much to the delight of her followers.

In the video, Katy, known for her vibrant style and bold fashion choices, appeared to be on the set of her music video, exuding confidence and charisma.

Katy Perry rocks white bikini as she teases new single

Dressed in a sheer bikini top that showcased her stunning physique, Katy paired the look with matching white bottoms made of the same woven material and added a touch of edginess with a pair of leather chaps.

Her hair was styled into loose waves, cascading down her shoulders, and her makeup was flawlessly applied, highlighting her natural beauty. A metal and glass choker completed the look, adding a modern twist to her ensemble.

© TikTok Katy Perry stuns in tiny white bikini

The post, which quickly went viral, was captioned with an exciting announcement: "WOMAN’S WORLD SONG JULY 11 VIDEO JULY 12 PRE-SAVE + PRE-ORDER GET READY TO POP OFF KATYPERRY.COM." Fans flooded the comment section with enthusiasm, expressing their excitement for Katy's return to the music scene.

"KATY PERRY IS BAACK!!!!" exclaimed one fan, while another commented, "The hair, the body, the Max Martin production, the confidence. OH KATY PERRY IS SO BACK."

© TikTok Katy teased her new single in the video

Interestingly, Katy had already hinted at the upcoming single's title during the 2024 Billboard Music Awards.

In a backstage TikTok video with rapper Ice Spice, Katy playfully declared, "It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be living in it." Fans quickly connected the dots, with one observant follower writing, "Sneaky sneaky," and another adding, "Ohhh I SEE what you did there!! #WomansWorld."

© Getty Images Katy has left American Idol

As excitement builds for the release of her new album, Katy's departure from American Idol has left a significant void on the judging panel.

Meghan Trainor, the talented singer-songwriter known for her hit Made You Look, has expressed a keen interest in filling the vacant spot.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Meghan revealed her dream of joining the iconic show.

"I've done every interview in the world and said that that is my dream job and I have emailed three awesome people who work in that world," Meghan shared. Although she acknowledged that these individuals don't have the final say, she added, "I begged anyway."

© Instagram Katy Perry with her fellow judges Lionel and Luke

Speculation about Meghan's potential role on American Idol has been fueled by her previous experience hosting international iterations of the competition series.

Both Luke Bryan and host Ryan Seacrest have praised Meghan's suitability for the job. Ryan, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, said, "She was very good. Meghan is a super talent too, and she's got a great sense of humor. She's fun and she's spontaneous."

Luke echoed these sentiments, adding, "I think Meghan's always been real fun. You know, that's kinda been her brand, to have fun. [She's] real witty, so certainly."

Despite the positive endorsements, Meghan has not yet been officially chosen to replace Katy. "I have begged for this job," she told Andy Cohen. "I haven't heard any updates, so check my emails, but that is my dream job. I want to drive to work at American Idol and then drive home."

Katy's departure from American Idol, which she announced in February, came amid intense scrutiny and criticism from viewers.

Since then, the rumor mill has been abuzz with speculation about who will take her place. One name that has surfaced is Kelly Clarkson, the original American Idol winner, who has also been rumored to be in the running for the coveted spot.