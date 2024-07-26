Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Elizabeth Banks lead the best dressed at Louis Vuitton's star-studded Olympic event in Paris

The prelude to the Olympics event at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris on Thursday was a star-studded affair, featuring a stunning array of fashion from some of the most glamorous celebrities. Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Elizabeth Banks, and Cindy Bruna led the charge, dazzling attendees with their impeccable style and elegance.
Zendaya
Zendaya, 27, stole the spotlight in a shimmering black gown that perfectly hugged her figure. The Euphoria star's dress featured a sleek silhouette that highlighted her stunning curves, while her minimalistic approach to accessories kept the focus on the gown’s dazzling fabric. Her hair, styled in loose waves, added a soft touch to her glamorous look.
Charlize Theron
Charlize, 48, made a bold statement in a chic white mini dress, accentuated by a long drape detail that flowed from her shoulder. The actress's ensemble showcased her long legs, which she further elongated with strappy gold heels. She completed her outfit with a matching clutch and delicate gold jewelry, which added a touch of elegance to her sophisticated look.
Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth, known for her bold fashion choices, didn't disappoint. The actress, 50, showed off her incredible figure in a plunging black mini dress that featured a striking blue flower detail at the hip. She paired the dress with sheer black tights and classic pointed-toe heels. Her look was accessorized with dainty silver jewelry, and her hair was styled in soft curls, complementing her vibrant look.
Serena Williams
The tennis star, 42, brought her A-game to the event in a sophisticated black suit. The tennis star's outfit featured a satin waistcoat, wide-legged trousers, and classic stilettos. Serena accessorized with a quirky blue handbag, adding a pop of color to her monochrome look. Her blonde waves and subtle makeup completed her chic ensemble, making her one of the night's standout attendees.
Cindy Bruna
Cindy, 29, opted for a daring semi-sheer green crochet maxi dress, which perfectly showcased her toned physique. The model paired the eye-catching dress with white underwear and matching heels, adding a hint of playfulness to her ensemble. Her natural makeup and loose waves added to the effortless elegance of her look.
Sophia Bush and Ashley Harris
Ashley Harris and Sophia Bush brought a pop of color to the event. Ashley, known for her bold fashion choices, donned a metallic bronze pantsuit that shimmered under the lights, perfectly paired with a matching top and heels. Meanwhile, Sophia stunned in a unique rust-colored dress with an eye-catching, voluminous skirt. The dress’s structured bodice highlighted her svelte figure, and she accessorized with a metallic handbag, adding a modern twist to her look.
Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick
Adding to the evening's allure, Mick Jagger, 80, was spotted with his wife, Melanie Hamrick. The Rolling Stones frontman opted for a black suit with embroidered floral details, paired with a crisp white shirt. Melanie, on the other hand, dazzled in a form-fitting black dress with intricate embellishments along the sides, completing her look with gold strappy heels.