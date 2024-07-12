Sharon Stone, 66, and Charlize Theron, 48, turn heads in glamorous outing

Sharon Stone and Charlize Theron stole the spotlight at The Hollywood Reporter x Social Impact Fund Social Impact Summit event in Los Angeles on Thursday.

At 66, Sharon continues to captivate with her timeless elegance, while 48-year-old Charlize exudes her trademark sophistication and charm.

The dynamic duo brought their unique styles to the red carpet, making a memorable impression on all in attendance.

The Basic Instinct star dazzled in a floor-length pink wrap dress that showcased her impeccable sense of fashion.

Recently, she has been embracing her natural beauty, sharing candid moments on Instagram.

Her signature short blonde locks were styled to perfection, framing her face and highlighting her radiant complexion.

© The Hollywood Reporter Sharon Stone and Charlize Theron at the The Hollywood Reporter X Social Impact Fund Social Impact Summit

Sharon accessorized her ensemble with two chunky pearl necklaces and carried a chic clutch adorned with a red floral print. Her blue eyes sparkled, accentuated by pale pink eyeshadow, rosy blush, and matching lipstick.

The Oscar-winning star of Monster opted for a sleek nude-toned coord that perfectly highlighted her statuesque figure.

© The Hollywood Reporter Sharon Stone and Charlize Theron turned heads at the glam event

The ensemble featured a short-sleeved top, revealing her taut midriff, paired with a knee-length skirt.

She completed her look with open-toe flesh-toned high heels, showcasing her pale blue pedicure.

Charlize's blonde hair was parted down the middle and slicked back into an elegant updo, while her megawatt smile, enhanced by a bold red lipstick, added a touch of glamour to her appearance.

© The Hollywood Reporter Sharon Stone looks pretty in pink

Charlize's appearance at the event comes on the heels of an exciting career announcement. The South African beauty took to social media earlier this week, breaking a three-month Instagram hiatus to share some thrilling news with her 7.6 million followers.

"I’ve been a bit MIA lately, but I have a good excuse I swear. It’s because… I started a dance studio!" she revealed, much to the delight of her fans.

Charlize explained: "Alongside my co-creators and incomparable icons Latrina Bolger-Washington & Tyrell Washington, we created The Six Compound!

"A place with a fresh perspective to the evolution and future of dance AND performance. A place where dancers/performers can express themselves in an inclusive and innovative space alongside the best teachers and choreographers in the business right now.

"I’m thrilled to announce our first intensives, coming up this week on July 11 and 12 in Burbank! For dancers ages 8-18, this will be an epic two days of training, insight into the entertainment world and Q&As with top leading professionals."

She concluded: "Email thesixcompound@gmail.com to secure a spot, and follow us at @thesixcompound for more updates."