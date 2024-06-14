Serena Williams is a vision in pink at Tribeca Film Festival

Tennis legend Serena Williams is showing no signs of stopping as she attends the premiere of her new docuseries, In the Arena: Serena Williams, at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Serena, lovingly nicknamed the GOAT (greatest of all time), looked confident as she stepped out at the event in a gorgeous pink halter-neck dress with a corset bodice and billowy skirt, holding a matching pink clutch.

She completed the look with chunky pink heels accentuating her fantastic legs, long blonde tresses styled in waves, and a purple and silver drop necklace.

© Steve Eichner Serena Williams at the 'In the Arena: Serena Williams' World Premiere as part of Tribeca Film Festival

According to the film festival’s website, the docuseries “explores the pivotal moments in Serena’s life on and off court, illustrating the series of steps that, when reflected upon, show the incredible distance travelled over the course of her career.”

Speaking to Extra at the premiere, Serena explained why making the documentary was important to her, saying, “A lot of people get to see the grand slam victories and mostly the trophy and finals, they never get to see the practises, they never see everything that goes into that.”

© Steve Eichner Serena Williams is a vision in pink

“To kind of get an intimate back look of everything that happens was something that I thought would be a really good story to tell”, she continued.

According to Forbes, she is one of the highest-paid female athletes of all time and boasts a whopping 23 Grand Slam titles. She first went pro back in 1995 when she was just 14 years old and is now a household name thanks to her domination on the tennis court.

© Gilbert Carrasquillo Serena looks radiant

In an interview with Access Hollywood, the mother of two said that sharing her story for her kids to see was a “super huge motivation” for her brand new series.

“The biggest thing when I was creating this documentary was the fact that my daughters would get to see it and have an opportunity to see this whole new side of me that maybe I won’t be able to explain thoroughly through stories”, she continued.

© Gilbert Carrasquillo Serena at the premiere of her new movie

The 42-year-old is married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and welcomed their first daughter Olympia in September 2017, followed by Adira almost six years later in August 2023.

In her Extra interview, she spoke about how her new passion is her kids and that they’re her “biggest love”, after retiring from tennis in 2022. “I’m obsessed with those kids, and I think I put all that intensity that I had in tennis into my children because I’m super hands-on.”

Serena’s tennis-core look is perfectly on trend; with the release of Luca Guadagnino’s film Challengers this year, the style has taken off once again.

The film follows the story of three up-and-coming tennis stars played by Zendaya, Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist. Zendaya’s stunning tennis-inspired outfits took the internet by storm and injected new life into the 2000s style.