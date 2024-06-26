Sophia Bush is glowing as she steps out with girlfriend Ashlyn Harris for loved-up date night

Sophia Bush has been turning heads with her impeccable style recently, and her latest appearance in the Big Apple was no exception.

Fresh off her hot style streak in France, the 41-year-old actress attended an incredible celebration of Woolf Works at New York City's American Ballet Theatre on Tuesday, June 25, accompanied by her partner, Ashlyn Harris.

The couple exuded charm and sophistication, capturing the attention of everyone on the red carpet with their contrasting yet complementary ensembles.

The One Tree Hill alum, known for her effortless chic, opted for a striking monochromatic look.

© Jamie McCarthy (L-R) Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush enjoy a loved up date night in NYC

She wore a long-sleeved V-neck top paired with a bright red midi skirt, accentuating her figure and adding a pop of vibrant color.

Her look was completed with strappy red heels, which perfectly matched her outfit, creating a seamless and stylish appearance. Sophia’s signature brunette locks fell in loose waves, parted down the center, giving her a timeless elegance.

© Jamie McCarthy (L-R) Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush attend the American Ballet Theatre New York Premiere of "Woolf Works" at The Metropolitan Opera

Ashlyn, the professional soccer player, complemented Sophia’s bold look with a beautiful blue double-breasted suit set.

The sleeves were rolled up just enough to reveal her array of tattoos, adding an edgy twist to her sophisticated ensemble.

Underneath the suit, Ashlyn wore a crisp white dress shirt, adorned with an elaborate silver brooch. Her look was accessorized with round sunglasses and a collection of necklaces, adding to her effortlessly cool vibe.

© Jamie McCarthy Sophia and Ashlyn have been dating since 2023

The couple, who began dating in the fall of 2023, have quickly become a beloved pair in the public eye.

Sophia confirmed their relationship in April 2024 during a conversation with Glamour’s editor-in-chief, Samantha Barry. Both Sophia and Ashlyn have previously experienced heartbreak, each going through divorces before finding love with each other.

Sophia was married to entrepreneur Grant Hughes from 2022 to 2023, while Ashlyn was married to fellow soccer player Ali Krieger from 2019 to 2023.

© Michael Loccisano Sophia and Ashlyn make a stunning couple

Making their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 27, Sophia and Ashlyn showcased their impeccable fashion sense and undeniable chemistry.

They coordinated in all-black looks by Harbison, with Sophia wearing an elegant strapless black column gown adorned with gilded buttons, and Ashlyn donning a low-cut blazer and wide-leg trousers, both embellished with pointed details. Their stylish and synchronized outfits were a testament to their strong connection and shared sense of style.

Earlier this month, the couple enjoyed a romantic getaway to Paris, capturing their love in an Instagram Reel shared by Ashlyn.

The montage, set to a cover of Childish Gambino’s “Redbone,” featured clips of the pair cuddling at golden hour and sharing a kiss in front of the Eiffel Tower. Ashlyn captioned the post, "Chasing sunsets with you is my favorite," to which Sophia sweetly responded, “You.”