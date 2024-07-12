ESPYS 2024: Meghan Markle, Serena Williams and Jennifer Garner lead the best-dressed

The ESPY Awards 2024 were not only a celebration of athletic excellence but also a dazzling display of high fashion, as stars took to the red carpet in some truly unforgettable outfits.

Here's a look at some of the best outfits of the night.

© Kevin Mazur Meghan and Harry Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a regal appearance, with Meghan looking ethereal in a pristine white halter-neck gown that hugged her figure flawlessly. Prince Harry, ever the dashing gentleman, complemented her look with a classic black suit, creating a perfect picture of royal sophistication. The couple posed alongside Serena, marking a memorable moment on the red carpet.



© Gilbert Flores Serena Williams Tennis legend Serena Williams, 42, who hosted the evening, captivated everyone in a stunning form-fitting black gown with silver detailing. Serena's look was accentuated by her bouncy, light blonde waves, exuding both elegance and athletic prowess.



© Kevin Mazur Jennifer Garner Adding to the glamour, Jennifer Garner, 51, looked timelessly elegant in a classic black gown. The actress, known for her impeccable style, wore a sleeveless dress that highlighted her graceful silhouette. She accessorized with diamond drop earrings and a sparkling bracelet, allowing her natural beauty and radiant smile to shine.



© Gilbert Flores Lindsay Vonn Lindsey Vonn, 39, turned heads with her incredibly daring yellow dress, featuring a sultry side cut-out and a thigh-high slit. The Olympic skier's golden locks flowed in loose waves, perfectly complementing her strappy black heels and adding a touch of glamour to the vibrant ensemble.



© Tommaso Boddi GloRilla Rapper GloRilla, also 24, flaunted her impeccable style in a sleek black dress with a daring front cut-out, highlighting her washboard abs. The 'Yeah Glo!' hitmaker paired her outfit with stylish black heels and a sparkling silver lariat necklace, radiating confidence and poise.



© Frazer Harrison Halle Bailey Halle Bailey, 24, sizzled in a chic black mini dress adorned with gold accents, showcasing her toned figure. The Little Mermaid star completed her look with strappy black heels and a delicate gold necklace that added a personal touch, spelling out her son's name, Halo.