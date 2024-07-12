ESPYS 2024: Meghan Markle, Serena Williams and Jennifer Garner lead the best-dressed

The ESPY Awards 2024 were not only a celebration of athletic excellence but also a dazzling display of high fashion, as stars took to the red carpet in some truly unforgettable outfits.
Here's a look at some of the best outfits of the night.
Meghan and Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a regal appearance, with Meghan looking ethereal in a pristine white halter-neck gown that hugged her figure flawlessly. Prince Harry, ever the dashing gentleman, complemented her look with a classic black suit, creating a perfect picture of royal sophistication. The couple posed alongside Serena, marking a memorable moment on the red carpet.
Serena Williams
Tennis legend Serena Williams, 42, who hosted the evening, captivated everyone in a stunning form-fitting black gown with silver detailing. Serena's look was accentuated by her bouncy, light blonde waves, exuding both elegance and athletic prowess.
Jennifer Garner
Adding to the glamour, Jennifer Garner, 51, looked timelessly elegant in a classic black gown. The actress, known for her impeccable style, wore a sleeveless dress that highlighted her graceful silhouette. She accessorized with diamond drop earrings and a sparkling bracelet, allowing her natural beauty and radiant smile to shine.
Lindsay Vonn
Lindsey Vonn, 39, turned heads with her incredibly daring yellow dress, featuring a sultry side cut-out and a thigh-high slit. The Olympic skier's golden locks flowed in loose waves, perfectly complementing her strappy black heels and adding a touch of glamour to the vibrant ensemble.
GloRilla
Rapper GloRilla, also 24, flaunted her impeccable style in a sleek black dress with a daring front cut-out, highlighting her washboard abs. The 'Yeah Glo!' hitmaker paired her outfit with stylish black heels and a sparkling silver lariat necklace, radiating confidence and poise.
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey, 24, sizzled in a chic black mini dress adorned with gold accents, showcasing her toned figure. The Little Mermaid star completed her look with strappy black heels and a delicate gold necklace that added a personal touch, spelling out her son's name, Halo.
Quinta Brunson
Joining the ranks of impeccably dressed celebrities was Quinta Brunson, who dazzled in a unique sheer blue dress adorned with intricate floral appliqués. The Abbott Elementary star's hair was styled in a chic top knot, and she completed her look with subtle makeup and matching blue heels, embodying modern elegance.