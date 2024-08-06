Kelly Clarkson braves the NYC heat in head-turning hot pants — her legs become a talking point

Kelly Clarkson has managed to look effortlessly stylish while keeping cool in what has been one of the hottest summers in New York City.

The Kelly Clarkson Show star reminded her viewers of her fashion credentials on Tuesday's episode of her award-winning chat show, which saw her dressed in a tweed co-ord consisting of a matching jacket and hot pants.

The vibrant blue two-piece was paired with a white T-shirt and black heels. The star wore her long blond hair down in a straight do, with her bangs framing her face beautifully.

While this was a repeat episode, which was first aired back in June, Kelly's fashion choice still commanded the attention from her fans after a clip of the show was posted on Instagram, with her legs becoming the talking point for many.

"Those legs are [fire emoji]," oen fan wrote, while another commented: "You look amazing." A third added: "Love this outfit!"

Kelly is enjoying a well-deserved summer off her show, but fans are still able to enjoy repeat episodes in the meantime.

The American Idol alum is coming up to celebrating her one year anniversary in New York City, having moved to the Big Apple from Los Angeles last August.

Kelly Clarkson has been looking incredible this summer on her show

She opened up about her decision to move to the East Coast after accepting the Daytime Emmy win for Outstanding Talk Show back in June.

During her acceptance speech, the talented singer revealed that she had asked the show's producers to let her do this, as she needed a change in her life following a difficult period, which included her divorcing from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, with whom she shares young children River and Remi with.

© NBC The TV host has a fantastic summer wardrobe

Accepting her win, Kelly said: "Thanks to NBC for believing in our show…The fact that NBC, a huge company, took time and listened when I said 'Hey, my life is not going super great. I don't know if I can live here [in L.A.] anymore. I don't know if I can do this.'

"And they really wrapped their arms around us and they helped us move. And the move has been so great for not just me and my family but our whole show. It takes a lot of time and money and effort to do that. It is not unnoticed. I just want to say thank you for thinking of mental health as well as, you know, a product."

Kelly has a fabulous stylist in NYC

Kelly has been embracing the New York City lifestyle too and has been walking everywhere and staying active, which she has put down as part to her noticeable weight loss.

She also recently admitted being prescribed a weight loss drug, but made a point of explaining that it isn't Ozempic. "Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too," she explained in a conversation with Whoopi Goldberg.

"Everybody thinks it's Ozempic, it's not – it's something else."Most importantly, the star is happier than ever in herself and her confidence has grown for all her fans to see.

© NBC Kelly isn't afraid to experiment with different looks

She's practically glowing as she hosts her talk show each weekday, and is being dressed in fashion forward outfits put together by her new New York-based stylist, Micaela Erlanger, who also works with A-listers including Meryl Streep.

During a recent chat with HELLO!, her go-to stylist, Micaela, said of her style transformation: "It's a new look, it's a new year, and it's a really exciting place to be. I'm really grateful that she trusts me and that she trusts my eye and we're experimenting and playing a bit more."

