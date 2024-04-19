Kelly Clarkson enhances her slim physique in minuscule dress in head-turning new look

Kelly Clarkson has been rocking an array of different looks on this week's show, navigating the constant weather changes in New York City.

The American Idol alum turned heads on Wednesday's episode of the show dressed in a timeless black mini dress, which she teamed with chunky black heels, which elongated her legs.

Kelly wore her long blonde hair down in a straight 'do and rocked face framing bangs. Her look was completed with miniature hoops.

Kelly's other looks this week have included an all-white ensemble featuring a jacket cinched in at the waist, teamed with a pair of tiny shorts.

To end the week, she wore a monochrome maxi dress teamed with a belt. Since moving to New York City, Kelly has become something of a fashion icon, and has a huge following of people who like to see what outfit she will wear each day on her award-winning talk show.

© NBC Kelly Clarkson on Wednesday's show, rocking a black mini dress

She doesn't just wear designer outfits either, as the down-to-earth star has been spotted in a number of affordable pieces this year alone. Back in January, she wore a denim dress by VICI, which cost just $78, as well as several other pieces of similar prices from the label.

The brand were beyond thrilled to see the American Idol alum wearing pieces from them, with Aimee Dudum, Chief Merchandising & Marketing Officer, telling HELLO!: "We're thrilled that Kelly Clarkson has recently become a VICI fan! She's a style icon, so we're huge fans of hers, as well. Some of our other recent celebrity fans include Naomi Watts and Madison LeCroy. We can't wait to see what's next in VICI sightings!"

© NBC Kelly Clarkson performing on her show

Kelly's new outfits are being put together daily by celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger, who also works with A-listers including Meryl Streep.

During a recent chat with HELLO!, her go-to stylist, Micaela, said of her style transformation: "It's a new look, it's a new year, and it's a really exciting place to be. I'm really grateful that she trusts me and hat she trusts my eye and we're experimenting and playing a bit more."

Kelly Clarkson also rocked an all-white look earlier in the week

Kelly's new style has been influenced by her move. She relocated to the East Coast from Los Angeles back in August, along with her two young children, River and Remi. Kelly - who shot to fame after winning the first season of American Idol in 2002 - first started her daytime talk show in 2019.

It has gone from strength to strength, and is the highest rated talk show to debut in the past seven years. Kelly not only hosts the show, but is an executive producer on it as well. Kelly shares her two children with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, and recently opened up about the idea of dating again during an episode of her talk show.

© Getty Images The American Idol alum has a fabulous sense of style

During a chat with Today Show star Hoda Kotb confessed that she had only gone on two dates in the past year since her breakup with ex fiancé Joel Schiffman, and asked Kelly if she had done the same.

"Not at all," the chat show host boldly answered back. "Not even a little bit!" An intrigued Hoda asked if she was curious about looking, to which Kelly replied: "I am really loving not having a man in my life. It's just too hard! There's too much…all the jobs, plus the kids, plus being present for the kids while you're there."

