Kelly Clarkson looks unreal in red sheer dress as she sports chic hair transformation on show

Kelly Clarkson certainly knows how to wear red! The Kelly Clarkson Show star reminded fans of just how much she suits the hard to pull off shade on Thursday's edition of her award-winning talk show, as she stepped out in the most stunning dress.

The American Idol alum showcased her incredible figure in a fitted midi dress featuring a sheer neckline and long sleeves during the repeat episode, which originally aired in January, but was put on again on Thursday while Kelly is in Paris for the Olympics.

For the show, the star accessorized the outfit with a pair of delicate diamond studs, and opted to wear her hair in a rarely-seen updo.

Rather than her usual bouncy blowdry, Kelly styled her hair in a chic topknot, and styled her bangs straight so they framed her face beautifully.

It's been a busy time for Kelly, who performed at the opening ceremony at the Olympic Games last week. Ahead of the show-stopping event, she shared a clip of herself getting ready for the big moment on social media, bringing fans along for the ride.

She wrote: "On my way to the opening ceremony! Can’t wait to have some fun with @miketiriconbc and @peytonmanning tonight! Such an honor to be here! Go team USA #Paris2024 #OpeningCeremony."

Just ahead of the opening ceremony program for NBC, which she also hosted alongside Peyton Manning and Mike Tirico, she told Today Show hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, that they had seen rehearsals for the official opening ceremony, a moment she thinks will have audiences "crying".

© Instagram Kelly Clarkson looked fabulous in a red sheer dress on Thursday's episode of her show, originally taped in January

"It's beautiful. I'm afraid to talk because I'm afraid I'm going to say something I shouldn't," she said.

"Everyone is afraid of me talking, but it's so magical. I can't imagine people won't be crying. It's a beautiful thing."

© Matthew Stockman Kelly Clarkson at the Olympic Games opening ceremony in Paris

It's been an incredible year for Kelly, who is about to celebrate 12 months living in New York City. The star recently opened up about the reason she moved from LA to NYC at the Daytime Emmy Awards, which saw her win Outstanding Talk Show once again.

Kelly has a fabulous sense of style

During her acceptance speech, the talented singer revealed that she had asked the show's producers to let her do this, as she needed a change in her life following a difficult period, which included her divorcing from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, with whom she shares young children River and Remington with.

© NBC Kelly will soon be marking one year of living in New York City

Accepting her win, Kelly said: "Thanks to NBC for believing in our show. …The fact that NBC, a huge company, took time and listened when I said 'Hey, my life is not going super great. I don't know if I can live here [in L.A.] anymore. I don't know if I can do this.'

"And they really wrapped their arms around us and they helped us move. And the move has been so great for not just me and my family but our whole show.

© Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC Kelly with her daughter River

"It takes a lot of time and money and effort to do that. It is not unnoticed. I just want to say thank you for thinking of mental health as well as, you know, a product."