Kelly Clarkson flashes tattooed body in the most stylish mini dress and heels

Kelly Clarkson opted for a vintage-style dress to step out wearing on Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, and she looked as fabulous as ever!
The award-winning singer wore a figure-hugging black-and-white checked mini dress teamed with a pair of strappy black heels.
She highlighted her slim waist with a black belt and completed her chic look by styling her long blonde hair in a half up-do.
What's more, the American Idol winner's look also gave a glimpse of her impressive tattoo collection.
Kelly has several tattoos, and a flower on her ankle, along with a quote on her foot, were on show in the photo she shared on social media.
The star has an impressive 14 tattoos in total. These include a heart on her wrist, a four-leaf clover heart on the back of her hand, a puzzle piece on her shoulder blade, a kite on her wrist and a moon behind her ear. She also has a cross on her wrist, writing on her foot and 'dc' on her finger.
It's safe to say that Kelly loves her tattoos, as they all have a special story or significance behind them. Back in 2021 during a chat with Access Hollywood, she said: "A lot of my tattoos are reminders.
"They're not all struggles, but a lot of them are. I am such a forgiving human…I'm forgiving and loyal to a fault. I forget what happens. And then you just keep letting — you allow the same thing to repeat.
"So, a lot of mine are like, 'Don’t do it.' Like there's one on my middle finger. I like to believe in the good side of humanity, but it doesn’t always work out."
Kelly got her very first piece of ink work done when she was in New York on tour. Talking to Syracuse.com, she said: "I got my first tattoo in Buffalo, New York. I was on tour, and I was like, 'My mom’s gonna kill me.' My body is a temple still, Mom."
Luckily, Kelly's mom was more than okay with her daughter's tattoo, and later on even got a connecting one to link with the singer and her other daughter.
"My sister has a star [tattoo], and I have the moon, and my mom has a sun with a star and a moon in it," she explained while talking to BBC Radio 1.
"My mother is a Southern Baptist, 'Your body is a temple, do not disgrace it with a tattoo.' I have no idea how we convinced her. I think she liked having a tattoo with her daughters so it's kind of cool."