Kelly Clarkson flashes tattooed body in the most stylish mini dress and heels

Kelly Clarkson opted for a vintage-style dress to step out wearing on Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, and she looked as fabulous as ever!

The award-winning singer wore a figure-hugging black-and-white checked mini dress teamed with a pair of strappy black heels.

She highlighted her slim waist with a black belt and completed her chic look by styling her long blonde hair in a half up-do.

Recommended video You may also like Kelly Clarkson's style transformation

What's more, the American Idol winner's look also gave a glimpse of her impressive tattoo collection.

Kelly has several tattoos, and a flower on her ankle, along with a quote on her foot, were on show in the photo she shared on social media.

Kelly Clarkson looked fabulous in a checked mini skirt as she showcased her tattoo collection

The star has an impressive 14 tattoos in total. These include a heart on her wrist, a four-leaf clover heart on the back of her hand, a puzzle piece on her shoulder blade, a kite on her wrist and a moon behind her ear. She also has a cross on her wrist, writing on her foot and 'dc' on her finger.

It's safe to say that Kelly loves her tattoos, as they all have a special story or significance behind them. Back in 2021 during a chat with Access Hollywood, she said: "A lot of my tattoos are reminders.

Kelly Clarkson has a fabulous sense of style

"They're not all struggles, but a lot of them are. I am such a forgiving human…I'm forgiving and loyal to a fault. I forget what happens. And then you just keep letting — you allow the same thing to repeat.

"So, a lot of mine are like, 'Don’t do it.' Like there's one on my middle finger. I like to believe in the good side of humanity, but it doesn’t always work out."

© Debra L Rothenberg Kelly has a total of 14 tattoos

Kelly got her very first piece of ink work done when she was in New York on tour. Talking to Syracuse.com, she said: "I got my first tattoo in Buffalo, New York. I was on tour, and I was like, 'My mom’s gonna kill me.' My body is a temple still, Mom."

© Gilbert Flores Kelly Clarkson at the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards in a stylish pink dress

Luckily, Kelly's mom was more than okay with her daughter's tattoo, and later on even got a connecting one to link with the singer and her other daughter.

"My sister has a star [tattoo], and I have the moon, and my mom has a sun with a star and a moon in it," she explained while talking to BBC Radio 1.

© Getty Images Kelly is always experimenting with new looks

"My mother is a Southern Baptist, 'Your body is a temple, do not disgrace it with a tattoo.' I have no idea how we convinced her. I think she liked having a tattoo with her daughters so it's kind of cool."