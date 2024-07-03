Kelly Clarkson commands attention in leather mini skirt and the ultimate knee-high boots

Kelly Clarkson can pull off everything from vibrant color waves to classic monochrome hues, and has fun stepping out in different looks each day on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

And on Tuesday's show, which was a repeat from April, the award-winning TV host looked fantastic in an all-black ensemble, consisting of a leather micro skirt teamed with sheer tights and knee-high patent black boots.

She completed the look with a black Billy Joel band tee. While it was an already-seen episode, pictures from the show were posted on Instagram, prompting many of Kelly's fans to compliment her outfit once again.

"Kelly you are always killing it with your leather boots on," one wrote, while another commented: "You rock wearing black." A third added: "Looking fantastic!"

Kelly is taking some much-deserved time off her show in real time, hence the repeat episodes.

The star, along with lots of TV hosts, is enjoying some extra days off work ahead of July 4. She is likely spending some quality time with her young children, River and Remington, who she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

It will be the family's first July 4 weekend living in New York City, having moved last August.

Kelly and her children relocated from Los Angeles, after the star asked the producers of her show if there was a way for them to move as they were unhappy where they were.

She explained the reason behind the decision as she accepted the award for Outstanding Talk Show at the Daytime Emmys in June.

Accepting her win, Kelly said: "Thanks to NBC for believing in our show. …The fact that NBC, a huge company, took time and listened when I said 'Hey, my life is not going super great. I don't know if I can live here [in L.A.] anymore. I don't know if I can do this.'

"And they really wrapped their arms around us and they helped us move. And the move has been so great for not just me and my family but our whole show. It takes a lot of time and money and effort to do that. It is not unnoticed.

© Gilbert Flores Kelly Clarkson at the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards

"I just want to say thank you for thinking of mental health as well as, you know, a product."

Kelly is feeling more confident than ever since moving to New York City and starting a new chapter of her life there. From a new home to a new stylist and studio location, the star is enjoying it all.

© Getty Images The star with her young son Remington

Most importantly, the star's confidence has also grown for all her fans to see. She's practically glowing as she hosts her talk show each weekday, dressed in fashion forward outfits put together by her new New York-based stylist, Micaela Erlanger, who also works with A-listers including Meryl Streep.

During a recent chat with HELLO!, her go-to stylist, Micaela, said of her style transformation: "It's a new look, it's a new year, and it's a really exciting place to be. I'm really grateful that she trusts me and hat she trusts my eye and we're experimenting and playing a bit more."