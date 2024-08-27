US Open 2024: From Alex and Hilaria Baldwin see the best dressed stars on day one

From sporty chic to timeless elegance, celebrities flocked to the US Open Tennis Championships, showcasing their unique styles while cheering on the world's top tennis players. The tournament, which began on August 26 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, saw some of Hollywood's biggest names stepping out in eye-catching ensembles that perfectly balanced comfort and fashion.

See the best looks from day one...

© Jamie Squire Alex and Hilaria Baldwin Alex and Hilaria Baldwin led the way with their polished yet understated looks. Alex opted for a classic navy suit, exuding sophistication with every step. The tailored fit of the suit highlighted his sharp style, proving once again that timeless elegance never goes out of fashion. His wife, Hilaria, complemented his look with an emerald green top that added a pop of color to their coordinated appearance.



Zoey Deutch Zoey Deutch made a lasting impression with her minimalist yet striking outfit. The Set It Up star donned a little black dress from SIR., featuring a plunging halter top that effortlessly combined allure and sophistication. To add a touch of glam, Zoey accessorized with rectangular charcoal Velvet Canyon sunglasses and dainty gold hoop earrings from Tiffany & Co. Her brunette hair, parted to the side and slicked down, gave the entire look a sleek and polished finish. Zoey’s outfit was a masterclass in understated elegance, making her one of the best-dressed at the event.



Ciara Miller Ciara Miller brought a burst of color to the event with her vibrant ensemble. The Summer House star opted for a bold cherry red tube top, perfectly paired with a crisp white miniskirt. The contrast of the red and white created a fresh, summery vibe, ideal for a day out at the tennis. She completed her look with white-rimmed sunglasses that added a retro touch, and gold ballet flats that offered both style and comfort. Dainty rings adorned her fingers, adding just the right amount of sparkle to her look.



Dale Moss Dale Moss, known for his time on The Bachelorette, kept things cool and casual. Dale chose a black T-shirt and matching black pants for a sleek, monochromatic look. He topped off his outfit with a white US Open cap, striking the perfect balance between sporty and stylish. The simplicity of his outfit allowed his natural charm to take center stage, proving that sometimes less really is more.



Peter Weber Peter Weber, the former Bachelor Nation star, embraced a classic sportswear look with his blue polo shirt and white pants. The combination was both preppy and casual, making it a perfect choice for a sporting event. The light colors were a nod to traditional tennis attire, yet Peter managed to keep it modern and fresh.

