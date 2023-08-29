US Open Style: The best dressed guests at the 2023 US Open

Game, set, match! If since Wimbledon you've been nursing a gaping tennis tournament-shaped hole in your heart, we come bearing some excellent news.

The US Open is finally here, and the celebrity spectators who have gathered in Queens, New York for some exhilarating courtside action have come to serve. Did somebody say major sports chic?

What is the US Open?

The annual tennis tournament is the fourth and final Grand Slam event of the calendar year and sees the hottest tennis stars of the moment competing on a hardcourt.

Every year, the US Open starts on the last Monday of August and continues for a fortnight. This year, the tournament will take place between August 29 and September 10.

Hello! Fashion shares the best dressed celebrities at the US Open 2023:

Michelle Obama

© Getty Day one of the US Open

Former First Lady Michelle Obama exuded her signature fresh elegance on the opening day of the tennis tournament. Serving elevated casual at a ceremony held to mark the 50th anniversary of the US Open becoming the first sporting event to offer equal prize money to female and male competitors, the 59-year-old opted for a denim midi dress with a sweetheart neckline, an understated black cardigan and platform wedges.

Billie Jean King

© Getty Day one of the US Open

Tennis legend Billie Jean King wore a rich purple geometric jacket with a gentle sheen. The former world number one complemented her outerwear with bright magenta glasses and classic pearl stud earrings.

Anna Wintour and Vera Wang

© Getty Day one of the US Open

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour championed vibrant blooms, sporting a printed jacket and a matching skirt alongside a slew of colourful necklaces and her trademark dark shades. Her stylish companion, renowned bridal designer Vera Wang, opted for a minimalist white long-sleeved top, a single string of pearls and square sunglasses.

Sara Bareilles

© Getty Day one of the US Open

Singer Sara Bareilles performed at the opening night ceremony in a leopard print wrap dress with tiered hem detailing by cult Scandi label Ganni. She completed her look with leopard ankle boots in an alternative colourway.

Maria Sharapova

© Getty Day one of the US Open

Retired Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova may not be playing in this year's tournament, but she still brought her A-game. The 36-year-old looked radiant in a tailored orange-red suit, styled with a chic white top-handle bag.