Ireland Baldwin had fans doing a double-take after she shared some gorgeous photos that highlighted her heavily tattooed body.

The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger looked stunning posing in an off-white striped bikini that showcased her toned figure and array of body art. Standing in a bathroom doorway, Ireland was the image of her famous mother having inherited the 8 Mile star's trademark full pout.

The 26-year-old shared another photo, this time posing with her back to the camera that revealed a small tattoo on her derriere.

Ireland has at least 24 known tattoos, including writing on her ribcage, a rose on her hip, large designs on each thigh, and almost a full sleeve on her arm which includes a skeleton, writing, and a lotus flower among others.

Fans were quick to react to Ireland's stunning appearance, with one responding: "WOW! Looking good, beautiful." A second said: "Perfectly perfect."

Ireland stunned fans with her tattooed appearance

A third added: "Such a stunning lady," and a fourth said: "You look beautiful. Love the ink."

Ireland isn't afraid to show off her figure on social media. Last year, she won praise from fans after sharing some unedited photos of her stomach, derriere, and bikini area to highlight the importance of self-love.

Captioning the beautiful photos, she penned: "Embracing my cellulite, stretch marks, curves, eczema, ingrowns, pale skin, grown out roots, hairy legs, and all the other fun things that make me human."

Ireland has at least 24 known tattoos

Fans rushed to compliment Ireland for showing off her "real" body, with one responding: "Thank you for your courage and willingness to be so open and authentic! Your openness is remarkable and inspiring!"

A second said: "If you're healthy and happy that's all you need." A third added: "Love this. LOVE it. Real light, real skin, real lady!!!! Absolutely beautiful."

