Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany risks wardrobe malfunction in daring dress at ESPYs

It was a big night for Patrick Mahomes at the 2023 ESPY Awards – and who better to support him than his loving wife, Brittany.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, who stars in Netflix's new docuseries Quarterback, was joined by his long-time partner at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and both made sure to dress for the occasion, but it was Brittany who stole the show with her daring ensemble.

WATCH: Patrick Mahomes stars in Netflix's new docuseries, Quarterback

The 27-year-old looked stunning in a floor-length black dress that hugged her curves. It boasted a low back with criss-cross strap detailing, a cut-out across her stomach, and a smaller cut-out in the center of the bust.

Brittany put great trust in her dress as the section across her chest appeared to be held together by two straps to enhance her cleavage, and she no doubt made sure to secure herself tightly to avoid a wardrobe malfunction with the risqué design.

© Lisa-AFF-USA/Shutterstock Brittany and Patrick both exposed their chests at the ESPY Awards

The former soccer player accessorized with a chunky gold link necklace and delicate bracelets. She wore her blonde hair curled in a chic updo with loose pieces framing her face and added black winged eyeliner and a nude lip.

Patrick, meanwhile, rocked a white double-breasted blazer with nothing underneath, matching pants, black loafers, and layered silver chains around his neck.

© Broadimage/Shutterstock Brittany's dress featured a daring cut-out design

The quarterback, 27, was named the Best NFL Player and Best Athlete in men's sport at the ceremony, which honors the past year's top sporting moments and athletes. The Chiefs also won an ESPY Award for Best Team following their Super Bowl victory against the Philadelphia Eagles in February.

Accepting his award, Patrick said: "It was an incredible season. There was many ups, many downs. I appreciate my teammates, my coaches, the guys that are here. I go back to camp next Tuesday, so this is a great award. But we're going to do this thing again, we're going to keep this thing rolling."

© Getty Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes were all smiles at the ESPY Awards

Other winners on the night included L.A. Lakers star LeBron James, who was awarded an ESPY for Best Record-Breaking Performance for surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time NBA scoring record. Argentina soccer star Lionel Messi – who is scheduled to make his debut with Inter Miami on July 21 – won multiple awards, including Best Soccer Player and Best Championship Performance.

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani was named Best MLB Player. U.S. ski champion Mikaela Shiffrin took home a trophy for Best Athlete in women's sports. Accepting her award, she said: "This season was absolutely incredible and there was a lot of talk about records and it got me thinking, why is a record actually important?

© Getty Patrick Mahomes won Best NFL Player and Best Athlete, Men's Sport

"I just feel like it's not important to break records or re-set records. It's important to set the tone for the next generation, to inspire them," she added.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks won the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, and the Buffalo Bills training staff received the Pat Tillman Award for Service after they saved the life of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a game in Cincinnati in January.