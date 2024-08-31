Dolly Parton displays tiny waist in jaw-dropping photo that has fans saying the same thing

Dolly Parton has been very open about having anything "saggin', baggin', or draggin", "nipped, tucked, or sucked" – but she still looks just as good as she did many years ago.

The 78-year-old shared a stunning throwback photo on Instagram that proved she has barely aged a day, even with a professional helping hand.

Dolly looked gorgeous in the black and white image, wearing a figure-hugging dress that boasted fringe detailing and accentuated her tiny waist.

Captioning the photo, which also saw her rocking her trademark larger-than-life hairdo, Dolly penned: "Fringe makes things more fun."

Her followers were blown away by her appearance, with many agreeing how beautiful she looked.

One commented: "You're so gorgeous!" A second said: "Stunning, Dolly." A third added: "She's a national treasure."

Dolly's throwback comes after she announced the launch of her cosmetics company 'Dolly Beauty'.

Sharing a photo on Instagram of her sitting in a makeup chair and holding red lipstick, Dolly wrote: "I feel glamorous on the inside, so I want to look like it on the outside… @dollybeauty."'

Dolly Beauty' will launch four lipstick shades in the Heaven's Kiss collection, inspired by her music: Jolene Red, Honey Plum, Rosebud, and Birthday Suit will all be available online from August 22.

© Instagram Dolly is launching her own line of lipsticks

She sat down with Women's Wear Daily recently to discuss the new career move and why it is the perfect time to launch her new brand.

"I've wanted to be pretty my whole life like most girls, especially country girls that have a dream of glamour," she explained. "I've always said I never leave a rhinestone unturned."

She continued: "I started creating my own little makeup things at home when I was just a kid, and I've been known for wearing makeup— usually too much— for years.

© Getty Images Dolly will launch four shades of lipstick on August 22

"Lord knows, nobody wears more makeup than me, so I know all the little things I want," she joked.

This is not the Grammy Award-winner's first beauty rodeo; she released a line of fragrances in partnership with Scent Beauty in 2021, which she explained was the catalyst for this new direction.

"I've always wanted my own wig line," Dolly said. "But I always loved makeup, and when we did the fragrance, makeup seemed like the next step."

© Getty Images Dolly released a line of fragrances in 2021

Dolly is not letting any stone go left unturned when it comes to the production process; she told WWD: "I have to be involved in everything, and I sample and try things and say, 'Oh, that's not great, let's go back and do this or that'.

"Whether it being the packaging, where it says my name, I want them to think of me when they use it," she continued.

© Getty Images Dolly will eventually expand her beauty brand

Despite the brand only selling lipstick at this stage, the 9 to 5 actress revealed to WWD that Dolly Beauty will eventually expand further.

"Through the years, we'll be doing different products with makeup, and eventually, we may do hair care or this or that," she said. "Anything that has to do with beauty— new dreams come every day."

