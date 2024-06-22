Sharon Stone looks utterly fabulous in leopard print swimsuit and biker boots in artsy new photo

Sharon Stone has shared a glimpse into her idyllic life in LA, looking fantastic in the process!

The Hollywood star took to Instagram over the weekend to upload a new photo of herself spray painting a canvas in her backyard, catching a tan in the meantime.

Sharon was pictured in a leopard print swimsuit teamed with biker boots and a denim overall as she positioned herself next to her swimming pool.

In the caption, she wrote: "Work work work," teasing a new artistic project was in the works.

Fans were quick to comment on Sharon's effortlessly cool look, with one writing: "Queen of cool!" while another wrote: "The kick-ass boots + artistry combo!" A third added: "You look gorgeous even working," alongside a flame emoji.

Sharon Stone wore a leopard print swimsuit and biker boots as she completed her latest artwork

The 66-year-old previously gave a glimpse into her healthy lifestyle, revealing she's a huge fan of pickleball. The star's fans praised her toned physique after discovering she was an avid pickleball player.

Comments included: "Lady, you're crushing people in pickleball, have muscle tone that 20-somethings would die for, and are hydrating," one wrote, while another added in reference to her figure: "It's all that Pickle Ball!!!"

© Instagram Sharon Stone looks incredible

Sharon lives in Los Angeles with her sons and is a doting mother-of-three. She is mother to 24-year-old Roan, who is an aspiring actor, as well as Laird, 19, and Quinn, 17.

While she doesn't share many photos of her children on social media, she did treat fans to a rare glimpse into their home life earlier in June as she paid tribute to her oldest son on his birthday.

© Instagram The star puts healthy eating and pickleball down to her fabulous figure

The Oscar-nominated actress, 66, took to Instagram celebrate the special day with her nearly 4 million followers.

In a heartfelt post, Sharon uploaded a series of her favorite photos of Roan over the years, including a rare throwback snap featuring Roan with his younger siblings, Laird, 19, and Quinn, 17. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROAN! LOVE MOM," she captioned the nostalgic slideshow.

© Instagram Sharon with two of her three sons

The first photo in Sharon's tribute showed a young Roan, blonde-haired and beaming, proudly wearing a San Francisco PD shirt. Another endearing shot captured all three of Sharon's boys, with Roan playfully putting Laird in a headlock, showcasing the close bond between the brothers.

Roan was adopted by Sharon and her then-husband, Phil Bronstein. The couple divorced in 2004 after six years of marriage, when Roan was just four years old. Sharon's oldest son has flown the nest but her youngest two still live at home.