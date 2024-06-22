Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sharon Stone, 66, sets pulses racing in leopard print swimsuit in artsy new photo from LA home
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Sharon Stone looks utterly fabulous in leopard print swimsuit and biker boots in artsy new photo

The Hollywood star was pictured in her backyard in LA

Sharon Stone in leopard print © Matt Winkelmeyer
Hanna Fillingham
US Managing Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Sharon Stone has shared a glimpse into her idyllic life in LA, looking fantastic in the process! 

The Hollywood star took to Instagram over the weekend to upload a new photo of herself spray painting a canvas in her backyard, catching a tan in the meantime. 

Sharon was pictured in a leopard print swimsuit teamed with biker boots and a denim overall as she positioned herself next to her swimming pool. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeSee inside Sharon Stone's incredible family home

In the caption, she wrote: "Work work work," teasing a new artistic project was in the works. 

Fans were quick to comment on Sharon's effortlessly cool look, with one writing: "Queen of cool!" while another wrote: "The kick-ass boots + artistry combo!" A third added: "You look gorgeous even working," alongside a flame emoji. 

Sharon Stone wore a leopard print swimsuit and biker boots as she completed her latest artwork
Sharon Stone wore a leopard print swimsuit and biker boots as she completed her latest artwork

The 66-year-old previously gave a glimpse into her healthy lifestyle, revealing she's a huge fan of pickleball. The star's fans praised her toned physique after discovering she was an avid pickleball player. 

Comments included: "Lady, you're crushing people in pickleball, have muscle tone that 20-somethings would die for, and are hydrating," one wrote, while another added in reference to her figure: "It's all that Pickle Ball!!!" 

sharon stone black swimsuit© Instagram
Sharon Stone looks incredible

Sharon lives in Los Angeles with her sons and is a doting mother-of-three. She is mother to 24-year-old Roan, who is an aspiring actor, as well as Laird, 19, and Quinn, 17. 

While she doesn't share many photos of her children on social media, she did treat fans to a rare glimpse into their home life earlier in June as she paid tribute to her oldest son on his birthday. 

sharon stone yellow bikini© Instagram
The star puts healthy eating and pickleball down to her fabulous figure

The Oscar-nominated actress, 66, took to Instagram celebrate the special day with her nearly 4 million followers. 

In a heartfelt post, Sharon uploaded a series of her favorite photos of Roan over the years, including a rare throwback snap featuring Roan with his younger siblings, Laird, 19, and Quinn, 17. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROAN! LOVE MOM," she captioned the nostalgic slideshow. 

Photo shared by Sharon Stone on Instagram December 2023 next to her youngest sons Lair and Quinn© Instagram
Sharon with two of her three sons

The first photo in Sharon's tribute showed a young Roan, blonde-haired and beaming, proudly wearing a San Francisco PD shirt. Another endearing shot captured all three of Sharon's boys, with Roan playfully putting Laird in a headlock, showcasing the close bond between the brothers. 

Roan was adopted by Sharon and her then-husband, Phil Bronstein. The couple divorced in 2004 after six years of marriage, when Roan was just four years old. Sharon's oldest son has flown the nest but her youngest two still live at home.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more