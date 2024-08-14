Kourtney Kardashian is all legs in tiny feathered bodysuit that sparks reaction

Kourtney Kardashian gave her followers a stunning behind-the-scenes look at her latest Lemme photoshoot.

The 45-year-old's vitamin and supplement brand has launched a limited-edition product, Lemme's Glow Lollipops and Kourtney looked equally as sweet as she shared a glimpse of the backstage action.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian's home gym is incredible

Posting a carousel of images on Instagram, Kourtney looked gorgeous in a pale pink, feathered bodysuit and matching pink heels that made her toned legs look never-ending.

Adding to the boudoir vibe, Kourtney wore her raven locks down with plenty of volume at the crown, and her pouty lips were softly overlined and painted pink.

Her followers loved her look, with one commenting: "I love this look and vibe." A second said: "The shoes and the hair, the outfit, everything."

A third added: "Loving the whole vintage hot housewife waiting for hot drummer hubby pink fluffy look. You're glowing Mrs."

© Instagram Kourtney looked gorgeous in her feathered bodysuit

Lemme's Glow Lollipops are packed with vitamins including Vitamin C and multicollagen peptides. They are also gluten-free, non-GMO, and contain zero synthetic colors, flavors, or sugar alcohols.

A description on the website reads: "Enhance your natural glow with these delicious, watermelon-flavored lollipops. Formulated to help you glow from within, with antioxidant Vitamin C and Collagen Peptides."

© Instagram Kourtney's legs looked never-ending

Kourtney launched Lemme in 2022 after spending more than five years researching nutrition.

"After years of struggling to find the right supplements, I embarked on a journey to create science-backed products that you would legitimately look forward to taking every day," she said at the time.

Dr. Thais Aliabadi, a board-certified physician specializing in women's health who sits on Lemme's Medical Advisory Board said. "Kourtney has spent years working with a team of top scientists and specialists to create innovative formulations leveraging clinically researched nutrients, vitamins, and botanicals.

© Instagram Kourtney's outfit featured a black bow

"She prioritized ingredients that were bioavailable and filled nutritional gaps in people's diets," she added.

In 2022, Kourtney spoke to WSJ. Magazine about the lengthy process of bringing Lemme to fruition.

"My process [with a new product] is take it to my natural doctor, and he would muscle test me with it," she explained. "I would hold the product in my hand, and he would see how it reacts to my body."

© Instagram Kourtney's hair and makeup complemented her look

"Some things test well but most of the time things didn't test well on me. I found it so interesting when he would say, 'Oh, it's because they're using corn or corn syrup or it's genetically modified,'" she added.

The brand launched with three gummy supplements: Lemme Matcha – energy B12 gummies – Lemme Chill – de-stress gummies – and Lemme Focus – concentration gummies.

"Matcha is probably my favorite gummy. It has B12, [so] it's not like jittery caffeine energy. Matcha naturally has caffeine, so it's not caffeine-free, but it's like the tiniest bit of caffeine," she explained.

"The B12 and the coenzyme Q10 give you that sustained energy. I feel really passionate about the ingredients and the combinations," Kourtney added.

© Instagram Kourtney launched Lemme in 2022

Sharing the meaning behind the brand's name, Kourtney revealed: "I couldn't think of the right word for each scenario [in which to take a supplement], but we'd say all the time, 'Lemme focus on this.' "

Once we realized we use it so much in our vocabulary, none of us could get it out of our heads," she added. "You know, Lemme-everything-that-I'm-doing."

