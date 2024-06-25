Kelly Clarkson wows in the perfect skinny jeans as she starts her welcomes in new week on show

Kelly Clarkson perfected the classic white T-shirt and jeans look on Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The award-winning singer looked fantastic as she stepped out in New York City dressed in a simple tee and a pair of skinny jeans that fitted like a glove.

The American Idol alum teamed the wardrobe staples with simple jewelry and wore her long blond hair down in loose waves, styling her bangs to frame her face beautifully.

Kelly has been experimenting with her style ever since moving to New York City almost a year ago.

The mother-of-two relocated from LA to NYC in August 2023, and has a new celebrity stylist who has been working her magic on Kelly's wardrobe.

Micaela Erlanger, who also works with A-listers including Meryl Streep, recently spoke to HELLO! about working with Kelly.

She said of her fashion evolution: "It's a new look, it's a new year, and it's a really exciting place to be. I'm really grateful that she trusts me and that she trusts my eye and we're experimenting and playing a bit more."

Kelly recently opened up about the reason she moved to New York City at the Daytime Emmy Awards, which saw her win Outstanding Talk Show once again.

During her acceptance speech, the talented singer revealed that she had asked the show's producers to let her do this, as she needed a change in her life following a difficult period, which included her divorcing from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, with whom she shares young children River and Remi with.

Accepting her win, Kelly said: "Thanks to NBC for believing in our show. …The fact that NBC, a huge company, took time and listened when I said 'Hey, my life is not going super great. I don't know if I can live here [in L.A.] anymore. I don't know if I can do this.' And they really wrapped their arms around us and they helped us move. And the move has been so great for not just me and my family but our whole show. It takes a lot of time and money and effort to do that. It is not unnoticed. I just want to say thank you for thinking of mental health as well as, you know, a product."

Kelly has been making headlines due to her music, talk show, style and also her weight transformation, which she recently confessed was part down to using a prescribed weight loss drug.

"Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too," she explained in a conversation with Whoopi Goldberg. "Everybody thinks it's Ozempic, it's not – it's something else."

Kelly has also put her weight loss down to her lifestyle change. She moved from LA to New York City with her two young children, River and Remington, last summer, and told People magazine in an interview last year that she is now walking around everywhere in the city, rather than driving, which is the only easy way to get around in LA.

She also revealed that she has lost the weight for health reasons. "I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor," she told People magazine.

"A couple of years I didn’t." This means not only adding more exercise to her regime but focusing on a healthy diet too. "I eat a healthy mix," said the star. "90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat. Sorry, vegetarians in the world!".