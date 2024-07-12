Nelly Furtado left little to the imagination when she shared some long-awaited news with fans on Thursday.

The 45-year-old posed in nothing but a pair of low-rise jeans, exposing her naked torso with only the number seven emblazoned on her back.

© Getty Images Nelly has new music on the way

Nelly looked gorgeous in the black and white photo, which saw her suggestively sliding her thumb in the back of her jeans which highlighted the curve of her slim waist.

The photo was in aid of her accompanying announcement, in which she revealed her first album since 2017's The Ride is dropping on September 20.

In a lengthy caption, the "Maneater" singer explained the process behind making her new record, 7, and the emotional journey she embarked on while creating her upcoming single, "Corazón".

"How do you explain a song that took 2 years to make, in three different cities, with an army of people, and that's just the ONE SONG named CORAZÓN," she began.

"This is going to sound strange and stupid but this isn't a job for me. It's super personal. Music is my whole language and life and love and blessing, so sometimes it's hard for me to wrap that up in a bow."

She continued: "I first felt the energy of what Corazón would become on a trip to Colombia with a couple of friends and then I kept on recording and four years later I have an album, and it's really always about the journey, honestly.

"That's the sad part because you can't relive the journey - the magic and lessons happen DURING the journey."

© Getty Nelly is enjoying time in the spotlight again

Nelly also explained how her ADHD saw her create over 400 songs across the last four years.

"I made 400-500 pieces of music in 4 years. My ADHD doesn't always allow for me to organize creations in a methodical way so it's hard to explain how we have chosen 14 songs that magically rose to the top of the heap.

© Getty Images Nelly's last album was 2017's The Ride

"Phew - they come together just by nature of being in the same collection, 7, kind of like random seashells that may be similar but not at all alike.

"So this album can't be listened to like audio wallpaper, or maybe it can depending on how you like to enjoy music but I don't even care if you skip songs, it's up to you how to enjoy it."

© Instagram Nelly launched her comeback collaborating with Dom Dolla on Eat Your Man in 2023

Nelly added: "I really mean that. My only intention was to provide some portals to trip out and release and escape. I badly need music every single day. I badly need songs to listen to every single day. My brain doesn't even work without music."

She concluded: "Anyways, I'll TRY to explain the process in some photos and videos and storytelling but I know that I experienced it all and cried the tears and made the friendships and felt the joy and fear and pain and I learned a lot and that’s all that matters.

© Getty Nelly's new album 7 drops September 20

"What is cool though, every time I would doubt myself I would see the number 7 everywhere. Love you."

Nelly revealed in 2023 that she was diagnosed as an adult with ADHD (Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder), a neurodevelopmental condition that affects the individual's ability to retain attention and control impulsive behaviors.