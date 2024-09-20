Malia Obama sports gorgeous hair transformation as she is pictured in Los Angeles

Malia Obama was seen rocking gorgeous red hair this past week as she was pictured grabbing a solo brunch in Los Angeles.

The daughter of former President of the United States Barack Obama was spotted at Broome Street General Store in Franklin Hills, near the celeb-friendly neighborhoods of Los Feliz and Silver Lake.

Dressed casually but chic, Malia wore a green zip-up hoodie with black leggings and Teva Hurricane Drift sandals, with her hair loose and accessorrizing with a Diemm tote bag.

© Backgrid Malia is spotted after brunch at Broome St. General Store in Los Angeles

In July she was pictured with pals at Chateau Marmont with her hair looking like its natural brown color, however, she did show off a slightly new color when she marked a milestone moment in her filmmaking career.

The 26-year-old has mostly stayed out of the spotlight, and has been slowly building her resume in Los Angeles, and made a rare and unexpected red carpet appearance at the Deauville American film festival in northern France, for its milestone 50th opening ceremony, in early September.

© Getty Malia Ann arrives at the opening ceremony of the 50th edition of the Deauville American film festival

Appearing to go make-up free, she donned a plaid Vivienne Westwood corset with a mismatched but coordinating skirt along with knee-high boots.

"I'm so excited," she told Paris Match, admitting: "So [I'm] a little bit terrified, but mostly just excited."

Barack and Michelle Obama with daughters Malia and Sasha

Malia has been based in Los Angeles since graduating from Harvard University in 2021, and has worked on various film and television projects, including as a writer on Atlanta creator Donald Glover's series Swarm, and on her own film debut, a short film titled The Heart, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

She has, however, dropped the last name Obama, and is going professionally as Malia Ann.

© Instagram Malia has always had a laid-back style

Her sister, Sasha, has also been working behind the scenes in TV productions, with eagle-eyed viewers noticing that she was on the crew of the reality show Couples Therapy, with Natasha Obama credited as a casting interviewer; Natasha is Sasha's legal first name.

The sisters' decision to go into the entertainment industry over politics, however, was revealed by their father recently as a response to their mother Michelle Obama, who "drilled into them so early that you would be crazy to go into politics".

"That is a question I do not need to answer," he said at a fundraiser for President Joe Biden. "Because [former first lady] Michelle Obama drilled into them so early that you would be crazy to go into politics. It will never happen."