Christina Aguilera sparks debate in jaw-dropping new look

Christina Aguilera has always known how to make an entrance, and her latest appearance was no exception.

The Beautiful singer, 43, sent fans into a frenzy after showcasing her enviable figure at a Barry’s Bootcamp event, sparking debate over her jaw-dropping new look.

Dressed in a sleek black bodysuit that hugged her every curve, Christina proved that she hasn’t aged a day since the early 2000s, and fans couldn’t help but shower her with compliments on social media.

In the clip, which was shared widely online, Christina exudes confidence as she struts her stuff in a figure-hugging bodysuit paired with thigh-high leather boots, her platinum blonde hair swept up into a chic high ponytail.

Flashing a radiant smile at the camera, the singer looks every bit as glamorous as when she first burst onto the music scene 25 years ago.

“She’s in her 20s again!” exclaimed one follower, echoing the sentiments of many who were left speechless by her appearance.

“You're glowing, you look happy, you look healed. I am so happy for you,” another fan gushed, while others were quick to speculate about what might be behind Christina’s youthful look. “

Ay, want what she’s having!” one more follower quipped, summing up the admiration shared by her legion of devoted fans.

The sighting comes just weeks after Christina celebrated a monumental milestone in her career – 25 years since her breakout single Genie In A Bottle catapulted her to global superstardom.

Marking the anniversary, the pop icon graced the cover of Glamour magazine’s August issue, posing for a stunning shoot that reminded everyone why she’s still one of the music industry's most captivating stars.

Christina looked ethereal in the photos, going braless in one shot while draped in a dramatic white sheet that trailed behind her. It was a fitting tribute to a quarter-century spent at the top of her game.

But for Christina, the journey hasn’t always been easy. Over the years, she’s faced her fair share of ups and downs, especially when it comes to public scrutiny over her appearance. Since giving birth to her first child, Max, now 16, with ex-husband Jordan Bratman, the Dirrty singer has been subjected to relentless body shaming, with critics quick to comment on her fluctuating weight.

Christina, who is also mum to daughter Summer, nine, whom she shares with her fiancé Matthew Rutler, 38, has always maintained a positive outlook in the face of criticism.

However, after welcoming Max in 2008, the star found herself grappling with a tidal wave of negative commentary about her post-baby body.

In the years that followed, Christina embarked on a dramatic transformation, shedding pounds for her role in the 2010 film Burlesque.

But that same year, she went through a tumultuous divorce from Jordan, and her weight fluctuated once more. By 2013, she was reportedly following a strict diet regime to regain control, adopting the controversial “Rainbow Diet” and restricting her daily food intake to just 1,600 calories.

The diet, which focuses on eating brightly coloured fruits and vegetables each day, is said to increase nutrient intake and provide the body with an array of vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals.

“Focusing on eating a variety of colours will increase your intake of different nutrients, giving your body an array of vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals to benefit your health,” notes Healthline.

On the Rainbow Diet, Christina would eat foods based on a specific colour for each day of the week. For example, on “red” days, she might have chosen from a variety of antioxidant-rich options like tomatoes and peppers, while on “orange” days, she would indulge in sweet potatoes, carrots, and pumpkins. The approach, which has been praised for its anti-inflammatory benefits, seemed to work wonders for the singer, who slimmed down significantly.

But over time, Christina’s attitude towards dieting began to shift. By 2020, she had turned her back on restrictive eating altogether, embracing a healthier, more balanced approach to food. “I’m not going on a diet, get over it,” she declared in a candid interview with L’Officiel Italia.

For Christina, it was less about achieving a certain look and more about embracing her individuality and living life on her own terms. “Each of us is an individual, and people judge you based on your differences, on what makes you unique,” she explained. “You have to accept that beauty and to hell with everything else.”

Now, Christina is more focused on consuming clean, whole foods and limiting her sugar intake, allowing herself to enjoy life without the constant pressure to fit into a particular mold. It’s a philosophy that’s been incredibly freeing for the singer, who has made it clear that she’s done with trying to live up to society’s unrealistic expectations.