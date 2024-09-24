Christina Aguilera looks phenomenal in latex leopard print bodysuit and fishnet tights

Christina Aguilera has firmly cemented herself as a sartorial icon thanks to her legendary pop career catapulting the star to fame in the late 1990s.

Now 43, the Lady Marmalade singer's sartorial prowess is showing no signs of slowing down, evidenced by the daring animal print ensemble she rocked at the 25th anniversary celebration for her career in West Hollywood on Monday.

© Stefanie Keenan Christina Aguilera attends her 25th Anniversary Celebration at The West Hollywood EDITION

The American singer captivated wearing a fitted latex bodysuit emblazoned with an all-over purple leopard print. Christina's feminine silhouette looked incredible in the waist-snatching garment, which she paired with fishnet tights reminiscent of her noughties 'Dirrty' era.

Adding a level of high glamour to her risquée set, the star layered with a dramatic feathered coat which she wore strewn across her lower arms.

© Getty Christina looked incredible in her latex bodysuit

She accessorized with a chunky, low slung-belt and slipped into sleek, pointed-toe heels.

In another nod to her 2000s aesthetic - of which she was arguably a pioneer of the now vintage y2k style which is so loved today - Christina stepped out with platinum blonde hair curled in beachy waves.

A new era for Christina

Christina, formerly known as 'Xtina', has undoubtedly embraced a newfound confidence since entering her forties. The Genie In A Bottle singer shares her daughter Summer, nine, with her fiancé, Matthew Rutler, and is also a mother to son Max, 15, who she shares with her ex-husband, Jordan Bratman.

Speaking to People, the star mused: "Since becoming a mom, I feel I have more knowledge and that makes me feel beautiful. I feel more centered, which makes me feel confident and sexy."

WATCH: Christina's lavish birthday celebrations in Las Vegas with daughter Summer

In an interview with Health Magazine in May 2021, Christina opened up about her relationship with her body, revealing that she wasn’t always comfortable with her petite size during her younger years.

"I think we all have our good days and our bad days in how we feel about ourselves," Christina admitted.

© Instagram Christina with her daughter Summer

Reflecting on her early career, she continued: "Entering this business, I hated being super skinny. I have a hard time looking at the early pictures of myself because I remember feeling so insecure."

Now, as a mother-of-two and an established artist with decades of experience, Christina has found a new level of confidence. "I would never want to relive my 20s - you’re so in your own head and finding your confidence," she shared.