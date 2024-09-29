Elizabeth Hurley, 59, stuns in a tiny mini dress alongside Patsy Kensit, 56, in racy throwback snap

Elizabeth Hurley and Patsy Kensit proved that some friendships only get better with time as they celebrated 35 years of companionship with a delightful throwback and reunion snap shared on Instagram this weekend.

The pair, who met on the set of Kill Cruise in 1989, have remained close ever since, and Elizabeth couldn’t resist a walk down memory lane with a sweet tribute to her long-time friend.

In a captivating post, the Austin Powers star shared a throwback photo of herself and Patsy in their heyday, both flaunting their fabulous figures in leggy mini dresses. Patsy, now 56, teased a peek of her white underwear beneath her outfit, while Elizabeth, 59, looked effortlessly chic with her trademark brunette tresses cascading down her shoulders.

Elizabeth’s heartfelt caption read, “35 years of friendship with @patsykensit. First pic is the day we met and second pic is a few days ago.”

Patsy was quick to respond, commenting, “Oh my darling fifi, I love you so much and love being Aunt Ratticus to beautiful [Elizabeth’s son] Damian.” The playful message highlighted the special bond the two share, extending even to their families.

© Instagram Elizabeth Hurley and Patsy Kensit in 1989

The first snap, taken on the set of their 1990 film Kill Cruise, was a reminder of where it all began for the duo. In the movie, Elizabeth and Patsy played two British women who embark on an ill-fated sea voyage from Gibraltar to the West Indies with a disheveled, drunken sailor. It was the start of what would become a lifelong friendship filled with glamorous events, heartfelt support, and some truly iconic fashion moments.

Fast forward 35 years, and the pair look as glamorous as ever. For their recent reunion at Estee Lauder’s Future Dreams Ladies Lunch at The Savoy Hotel in London, Elizabeth stunned in a vibrant pink, off-the-shoulder midi dress by Rebecca Vallance, showing off her enviable figure and ageless beauty.

Elizabeth Hurley with Patsy Kensit 35 years later

Patsy, meanwhile, kept things sophisticated in a form-fitting black ensemble, proving that the passing decades have done little to dull their dazzling style.

The ladies’ day out was about more than just a fashion moment, as they were joined by Elizabeth’s lookalike son, Damian, 21, who is a regular presence at events alongside his glamorous mother.

The trio looked every inch the elegant party-goers, with Damian opting for a sleek all-black ensemble that perfectly complemented his mother’s bright pink look.

© Dave Benett Patsy Kensit and Elizabeth Hurley attend the Future Dreams Ladies Lunch

Elizabeth completed her outfit with pink strappy sandals and a sparkly mini handbag adorned with an oversized pink bow—always one to add a touch of playful elegance to her style. Damian, meanwhile, showcased his innate sense of style, keeping his look classic yet contemporary.

The Bedazzled star has often spoken about her friendship with Patsy, and their bond was evident at the swanky event as they chatted, laughed, and posed for photos together, as comfortable in each other’s company as they were all those years ago.

Despite their hectic schedules and varied careers, the two have always made time for one another, proving that true friendship really does stand the test of time.

Both Elizabeth and Patsy have enjoyed incredible success over the past few decades. While Elizabeth made her mark with unforgettable roles in films like Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and The Royals, she’s also made a name for herself as a businesswoman with her own swimwear collection, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. From the big screen to the business world, she has seamlessly navigated the shifting tides of the entertainment industry.

© Dave Benett Damian Hurley and Elizabeth Hurley

Patsy, for her part, has had an equally impressive career, starring in Lethal Weapon 2 opposite Bruce Willis and making memorable appearances in British TV soaps such as EastEnders, Emmerdale, and Holby City. Patsy has recently returned to the spotlight, bringing her signature style and grace to any project she takes on.

The London luncheon was just the latest in a string of events for Elizabeth, who has been busy celebrating her birthday in true superstar fashion.

Last month, she took to Instagram to thank her fans for their kind wishes with a compilation video of her performances, set to her hit song Man! I Feel Like A Woman! “Today is my birthday and I’m feeling like a bada** queen!” she wrote. “Thank you for all the love and birthday messages, I love you guys! AND I can’t wait to celebrate with you all in Vegas this week. Who’s coming out to a show?”

Elizabeth’s birthday celebrations were certainly ones to remember, as she was joined on stage by Boyz II Men, who made a surprise appearance to serenade her. The video of the heartwarming moment was later shared on her Instagram Stories, capturing the joy and energy of the occasion.

Of course, Elizabeth is never far from a headline-worthy moment. The fashion icon has been serving up plenty of jaw-dropping looks lately, from red carpet gowns to beach-ready kaftans. Recently, she delighted her followers with a series of snaps showcasing her latest Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection, which she shot in the stunning grounds of Dame Joan Collins’ St. Tropez home.

The star paid tribute to her longtime friend Joan, writing, “Thank you Joan & Percy for letting me shoot my new @elizabethhurleybeach collection in your beautiful house #sttropez @joancollinsdbe. This is my new flirty kaftan,” she wrote alongside the post, as she posed in a striking animal-print design that showed off her famous curves.

Elizabeth has long been known for her daring style and continues to turn heads with her bold fashion choices. During a recent photoshoot, she was seen in a plunging tiger-striped midi dress that left little to the imagination. Draped in a black blazer and finishing the look with gold platform heels, the star showed no signs of slowing down when it comes to her trademark glamour.

Meanwhile, Damian has also been making waves in the fashion world, regularly joining his mother at glitzy events and stepping into the spotlight himself. The mother-son duo recently attended Hugh Grant’s 64th birthday party, where they turned heads in coordinating chic ensembles.