Christina Aguilera looks breathtaking in silky slip dress The Dirrty singer wowed in a bridal inspired look

Christina Aguilera teased her global fanbase with a huge announcement at the weekend, and her fans were left stunned by her Instagram post for more than one reason.

SEE: Christina Aguilera sparks fashion frenzy in iconic leather look

The Genie in a Bottle singer took to her Instagram account and posted a series of breathtaking dusk pictures of herself wearing a beautiful silver silk slip dress that caught the moonlight. The stunning gown showed off Christina's hourglass figure as she twirled under the starlight with her platinum blonde tresses flying free. The accompanying image caption revealed what the starlit photoshoot was in aid of.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christina Aguilera struts into her 40s with incredible waist length hair

Christina's message to fans read: "La Luz. Pre-Save now" with a white heart emoji which revealed that the next and final part of her new Spanish-language album named 'Aguilera' is on its way and will be titled 'La Luz', meaning "the light."

The singer shared a series of breathtaking portraits

Christina looked serene in a close-up beauty shot where she wore soft neutral makeup hues in cool bronze which really emphasized her cool blue eyes.

The 41-year-old's 8.4 million Instagram fans were ecstatic when they saw the post. "Stunning! This is going to be an EPIC ending to 'Aguilera'", wrote one fan while another added: "Wow… this is stunning. You are stunning!!! Love you x".

SEE: 8 looks from the MTV VMA's that have stolen the show over the years

MORE: Rihanna makes Super Bowl Halftime announcement with cryptic post

Christina celebrated Grammy news with an Instagram post

The earlier releases of the songs from 'La Fuerza' and 'La Tormenta' EP's (extended plays) collectively earned the former pop princess seven Latin Grammy nominations last week.

RELATED: Christina Aguilera celebrates momentous award news with her fans

When the star discovered the exciting news of her award nominations, she quickly took to Instagram to write: "What amazing news to wake up to. So much love to my @sonymusiclatin fam and to my fighters for your endless support."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.