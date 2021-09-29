Christina Aguilera often sets social media alight when she poses in risqué bodysuits and various other eye-catching ensembles, and the global megastar has managed to turns heads once again.

The Beautiful songstress posed in a beautifully-lit studio in a grey figure-hugging top that perfectly highlighted all of her gorgeous curves. The star paired her top with a baggy pair of tracksuit bottoms, and in some of the shots she donned a pair of cyber shades, making her look like a space-age princess. Christina shared the photos to mark the end of her campaign with Sweetarts Candy.

The star launched the campaign back in July, with the winner being able to (virtually) join her in the recording studio as she worked on an upcoming album.

She captioned her stunning shots: "Had a blast in the studio with @sweetartscandy & Augusta S., our SweetBeats winner!! #ad

"And shoutout to the 19 runner ups who got a summer of my favorite candy! Create your own beat with the SweetBEATS mixer at the link in my bio."

Fans lost their minds at the stunning set of photos, as one enthused: "You look gorgeous, I love you," and another added: "Babyyyyy!! You are so pretty."

The star looked stunning!

Dozens of Christina's followers took to the comments to call her "beautiful" and plenty posted strings of heart and flame emojis.

When the Dirrty singer announced the campaign earlier this year, fans were convinced that she was aging backwards.

In the photos, the 40-year-old looked half her age with her face dolled up for the heavens and her beautiful blonde hair flowing down behind her in a ponytail as she made a kissing face at the camera.

"Oh lord are you 20 again Queen?" asked one, while another added: "You look like 20."

Christina often impresses with daring looks

Last month, Christina left fans stunned as she donned an eye-catching red velvet suit with nothing underneath, showing off major skin that she accentuated with the glistening jewellery she wore.

She also rocked her signature wavy blonde locks and brought back her favorite pair of dark shades that she's repped in several of her recent looks.

"Suit up," she captioned the photo set with a kiss emoji, embodying the playful nature in which she posed in all the shots.

