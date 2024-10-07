Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson and Kate Hudson steal the show at American Music Awards

The 50th Anniversary of the American Music Awards (AMAs) was a night of breathtaking fashion moments, with celebrities like Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson and Kate Hudson dazzling in their stunning ensembles.

Raye, Mariah Carey and Jennifer Hudson perform during AMAs anniversary special

From shimmering metallics to classic elegance, the red carpet was alive with glamour and style. Here HELLO! looks at some of the best-dressed stars who stole the spotlight at the special celebration.

© Penske Media Mariah Carey Mariah Carey, the queen of ballads, brought her signature glamour to the event, gracing the red carpet in a stunning ivory satin gown. The strapless dress featured a draped neckline and a sleek silhouette that accentuated her curves. Paired with sparkling diamond jewelry, including a statement necklace and layered bracelets, Mariah exuded an air of old Hollywood sophistication. Her signature cascading waves and flawless makeup completed the look, making her an absolute vision of elegance.

© Gilbert Flores Jennifer Hudson Jennifer Hudson opted for high drama with her choice of a black velvet gown adorned with sheer mesh and crystal embellishments. The gown featured a high neckline and long sleeves, adding to its regal appeal. The sleek fit and long train gave the ensemble a majestic vibe, while the shimmering details around the shoulders and chest drew attention. Her bold eye makeup and statement earrings added the perfect finishing touches, making her look both powerful and elegant.

© Gilbert Flores Kate Hudson Kate Hudson looked effortlessly chic in a textured silver gown that hugged her figure beautifully. The halter-style dress was covered in intricate sequins and beadwork, giving it a dazzling, frosted effect. The simplicity of the design allowed the exquisite texture to take center stage. With her hair styled in soft waves and subtle makeup, Kate let the gown’s sparkle do all the talking, epitomizing understated glamour.

© Gilbert Flores Jordyn Woods Jordyn Woods took a daring approach with her fashion choice, donning a figure-hugging metallic silver dress. The asymmetrical design, featuring structured shoulders and a draped neckline, added a futuristic flair to her look. The short hemline highlighted her toned legs, while the shiny fabric caught the light perfectly, making her stand out on the red carpet. She paired the outfit with matching metallic pumps and a sleek high bun, opting for minimal accessories to let the dress speak for itself.