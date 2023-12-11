Jennifer Hudson dazzles in black mini dress as she joins Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande onstage

Jennifer Hudson dazzled in a stunning black mini dress as she joined vocal powerhouses Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande for a spectacular Christmas concert at the iconic Madison Square Garden last Saturday.

The trio's collaboration on Mariah's song "Oh Santa!" from her 2010 album "Merry Christmas II You" sent the audience into a frenzy with their powerhouse performance.

Mariah, a perennial holiday favorite since her 1994 hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You," has become synonymous with the festive season.

This classic song has not only become a holiday staple but also a catalyst for Mariah's tradition of hosting grand Christmas concerts.

© Kevin Mazur (L-R) Jennifer Hudson, Mariah Carey, and Ariana Grande perform during Mariah Carey's "Merry Christmas One And All!" at Madison Square Garden

This year's performance at Madison Square Garden was no exception, as the 54-year-old superstar heightened the holiday cheer by inviting Jennifer and Ariana to join her on stage.

Before revealing her special guests, Mariah teased the audience, hinting at the arrival of "two Christmas angels." The excitement reached a crescendo when she announced, "We have JHud with Ari!"

© Kevin Mazur Jennifer looked incredible in black minidress

The audience erupted in cheers as Jennifer and Ariana made a grand entrance, escorted by charming backup performers.

Jennifer channeled 1960s elegance in her sparkling black sequin dress, adorned with feathery fringe on the sleeves and hemline. Her hair styled into a beehive and accented with drop earrings, Jennifer's ensemble was a nod to the era's opulence.

© Matt Winkelmeyer Jennifer Hudson attends the 2023 AAFCA TV Honors Awards Luncheon

Mariah, radiant in her glittering silver dress that showcased her legs, welcomed them with the exclamation, "Gorgeous."

Ariana stayed true to the Christmas theme, donning a cherry red off-the-shoulder dress that complemented her petite figure, matching lipstick, and opera gloves, adding a touch of classic glamour to her appearance.

© Bryan Steffy Jennifer Hudson performs onstage during The Event hosted by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation

The concert also featured Mariah's beloved tradition of performing with her 12-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon. In a heartwarming moment, Mariah and Monroe performed a duet of "Merry Christmas One And All!"

Throughout the night, Mariah captivated the audience with a variety of high-camp outfits, including her signature saucy Nutcracker ensemble. Another notable attire was a luxurious crimson gown with a tulle cape that flowed into an elegant train, further elevating the festive atmosphere of the concert.

The collaboration of these three sensational artists brought a unique and unforgettable experience to the Christmas concert, delighting fans with their individual talents and harmonious synergy.

