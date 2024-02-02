Mariah Carey oozes confidence in corseted bodysuit with sheer skirt

Mariah Carey pulled off a killer look on Thursday night as she stepped out for the daring red carpet moment.

The 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' singer, 54, was spotted at the Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective in Los Angeles where she stunned in an incredible caramel-hued corseted bodysuit with boning down the centre and a super cinched waistline.

© Getty Mariah Carey attended the 2024 Recording Academy Honors

The corset was attached to a layer of organza in the same warm shade that wrapped around her and gathered at the side and came out in a dramatic and unique skirt look. The 'Anytime You Need A Friend' songstress paired the sultry look with fitting old Hollywood waves and dramatic diamanté-encrusted jewels around her wrists and neck even in the form of an intricate ear cuff.

© Getty Mariah rocked a corseted look

Mariah's makeup look was the perfect finishing touch. She wore a seamless bronzed base, a warm brown smokey eye, and an opaque peachy pink lip with a glossy finish. She beamed as she headed out for a child-free evening and was even honoured with an award.

© Getty Mariah wowed in a dress with an unusual skirt

The 'Fantasy' singer stepped onto stage to receive the Global Impact Award where she gave an acceptance speech, holding the glass trophy in her chic soft pink manicured hands.

© Getty Mariah accepted an award

The hitmaker is often seen online sharing an array of fabulous outfits with her 13.3 million Instagram followers. She shared a stunning poolside look where she rocked a sheer grey chainmail mini dress covered in sparkles with a black underlayer.

She paired the look with bouncy brushed-out waves and swayed to her 2009 hit 'Obsessed'. The musician also clapped back at those who have spun her 'diva' reputation. Mariah took to her Instagram page to share a video that captured the common perception of her daily life that including working out in a gold sequined gown and heels, sleeping with her glam team on standby, reading her own book, and indulging her puppies in professional massages.

Behind closed doors, Mariah is raising her two children - twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, from her previous marriage to former AGT host Nick Cannon which ended in 2016. The doting mother spent a quiet New Year's Eve in with her children but it wouldn't be a Mariah if there wasn't a heavy helping of glamour.

© Instagram Mariah is arguably the Queen of Christmas

The 'Emotions' singer in a floor-length red sparkling gown, diamanté-encrusted necklace, and a snatched bun which she wore as she stepped into her steamy jacuzzi in her snow-adorned backyard.

© Instagram Mariah spent Christmas with her twins and dogs

Later she was seen warming herself by the fire in a pair of black moon boots and a figure-hugging red onesie with rhinestone-adorned sleeves, before slipping into her third outfit of the night – a figure-hugging gold glimmering gown.

© Getty Mariah Carey shares the twins with her ex Nick Cannon

She was even seen riding in a sled in a hot pink fur jacket and black earmuffs alongside her children. "Wishing us all a healthy, peaceful & a happy new year!", she said, adding a heart emoji.

DISCOVER: Mariah Carey debuts glamorous hair transformation in Aspen following Bryan Tanaka split

Mariah also posted a photo at Christmas under her breathtaking tree where she looked sensational in a corseted red rhinestone-adorned gown with a thigh-split that was paired with a red velvet robe and a dramatic necklace fit for a queen. Her daughter Monroe posed next to her in a black hoodie and grey joggers holding their adorable pet dog.