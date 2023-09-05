Most stylish celebs at Beyoncé's birthday show: Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, Kelly Rowland & more

The singer turned 42 in front of a roaring crowd at LA's SoFi Stadium while on the Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé turned 42 on Monday, September 4 in front of the most adoring crowd of fans at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium while on her record-breaking Renaissance World Tour.

And it wasn't just the fans, but also the celebrities who came out in droves, with A-listers pouring into the stadium to pay tribute to Queen Bey.

From the silver shimmer of Katy Perry and Jennifer Hudson, to the simple black fits from Meghan Markle and Hailey Bieber, here are some of the best (and flashiest) celebrity styles from Beyoncé's birthday show…

Diana Ross © Getty Images Beyoncé with Diana Ross Beyoncé was joined on stage by none other than Miss Diana Ross, who made a surprise appearance in a breathtaking black feathered gown to serenade the "Cuff It" singer and help fans celebrate her big day.

Katy Perry © Instagram Katy Perry Katy Perry kept things simple but stylish for her Bey-day look, opting for a figure-hugging silver dress with a bardot neckline, pairing it with a matching silver clutch and sunglasses to boot.

4 9 Jennifer Hudson © Instagram Jennifer Hudson Jennifer Hudson looked as shine-tastic as she could, all dressed up for her Dreamgirls co-star's big show in a metallic two piece, consisting of a bra-shaped bandeau top with a wraparound skirt and heels (and look at that hair and makeup!).

Kate Hudson © Instagram Kate Hudson and a friend Kate Hudson kept things simple yet glam for her night of Beyoncé, dressed in a black top with a spaghetti strap with glistening silver jewelry to match her sequined mini skirt and rounded sunglasses.

6 9 Kelly Rowland You can't expect Kelly Rowland not to go hard for her close friend and Destiny's Child bandmate's big night, opting for a touch of Alien Superstar glam, pairing a vinyl black structured corset piece with jeans, a choker necklace, and ornate crystal-studded makeup.

8 9 Hailey Bieber © Getty Images Khloe Kardashian and Hailey Bieber Hailey Bieber kept things chic and relaxed (just perfect enough to jump around and sing loudly with) in her black tank and mini skirt, opting to bring the bling with her earrings and highlighter-heavy makeup.

9 9 Lizzo and Chris Rock © Getty Images Lizzo and Chris Rock No pair of celebs looked quite as pleased to be there as this duo did. Lizzo paid homage to her oft-proclaimed idol in a silver spandex dress with a hood and matching silver makeup. Chris Rock, on the other hand, kept it plain but on theme with a navy jacket atop a plain white tee.

