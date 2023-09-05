Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Most stylish celebs at Beyoncé's birthday show: Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, Kelly Rowland & more
The singer turned 42 in front of a roaring crowd at LA's SoFi Stadium while on the Renaissance World Tour

Katy Perry, Jennifer Hudson, and more flashy celebrity styles from Beyoncé's birthday show
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariOnline News WriterNew York

Beyoncé turned 42 on Monday, September 4 in front of the most adoring crowd of fans at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium while on her record-breaking Renaissance World Tour.

And it wasn't just the fans, but also the celebrities who came out in droves, with A-listers pouring into the stadium to pay tribute to Queen Bey.

From the silver shimmer of Katy Perry and Jennifer Hudson, to the simple black fits from Meghan Markle and Hailey Bieber, here are some of the best (and flashiest) celebrity styles from Beyoncé's birthday show…

Diana Ross

Beyoncé and Diana Ross perform onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium on September 04, 2023 in Inglewood, California.© Getty Images
Beyoncé with Diana Ross

Beyoncé was joined on stage by none other than Miss Diana Ross, who made a surprise appearance in a breathtaking black feathered gown to serenade the "Cuff It" singer and help fans celebrate her big day.

WATCH: Blue Ivy performs on stage with Beyoncé at the Renaissance Tour in NYC

Katy Perry

Katy Perry pictured ahead of Beyoncé's birthday show© Instagram
Katy Perry

Katy Perry kept things simple but stylish for her Bey-day look, opting for a figure-hugging silver dress with a bardot neckline, pairing it with a matching silver clutch and sunglasses to boot.

Meghan Markle and Kerry Washington

Meghan Markle at concert with A-list stars © Getty Images
Meghan joined Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland

In a photo which has since gone viral, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was spotted at the big Beyoncé show alongside none other than the singer's close friend Kelly Rowland (more on her later) and Kerry Washington, all dressed in black with touches of silver.

MORE: Meghan Markle takes Princess Lilibet's godfather to Beyoncé concert

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson shares a photo of her outfit for Beyoncé's birthday tour date© Instagram
Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson looked as shine-tastic as she could, all dressed up for her Dreamgirls co-star's big show in a metallic two piece, consisting of a bra-shaped bandeau top with a wraparound skirt and heels (and look at that hair and makeup!).

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson and a friend on their way to Beyoncé's birthday show© Instagram
Kate Hudson and a friend

Kate Hudson kept things simple yet glam for her night of Beyoncé, dressed in a black top with a spaghetti strap with glistening silver jewelry to match her sequined mini skirt and rounded sunglasses.

SEE: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet go public as a couple at Beyoncé's star-studded concert

Kelly Rowland

You can't expect Kelly Rowland not to go hard for her close friend and Destiny's Child bandmate's big night, opting for a touch of Alien Superstar glam, pairing a vinyl black structured corset piece with jeans, a choker necklace, and ornate crystal-studded makeup.

The Kardashians + Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Kim Kardashian, North West, Kris Jenner, Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attend the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium on September 04, 2023 in Inglewood, California© Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Kim Kardashian, North West, Kris Jenner, Lauren Sanchez, and Jeff Bezos

And the stars just keep aligning, with a vast majority of the Kardashian family in attendance. Kim and Khloe were joined by their eldest daughters North West and Penelope Disick respectively, and Kris Jenner was there with boyfriend Corey Gamble. Posing with them for photos were Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez, all dressed in varying shades of black and white, metallic, and sequins.

MORE: Meghan Markle shows off her dance moves as she parties with Prince Harry at Beyonce concert

Hailey Bieber

Khloe Kardashian and Hailey Bieber attend the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium on September 04, 2023 in Inglewood, California© Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian and Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber kept things chic and relaxed (just perfect enough to jump around and sing loudly with) in her black tank and mini skirt, opting to bring the bling with her earrings and highlighter-heavy makeup.

Lizzo and Chris Rock

Lizzo and Chris Rock attend the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium on September 04, 2023 in Inglewood, California© Getty Images
Lizzo and Chris Rock

No pair of celebs looked quite as pleased to be there as this duo did. Lizzo paid homage to her oft-proclaimed idol in a silver spandex dress with a hood and matching silver makeup. Chris Rock, on the other hand, kept it plain but on theme with a navy jacket atop a plain white tee.

