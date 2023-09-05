Most stylish celebs at Beyoncé's birthday show: Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, Kelly Rowland & more

And it wasn't just the fans, but also the celebrities who came out in droves, with A-listers pouring into the stadium to pay tribute to Queen Bey.
From the silver shimmer of Katy Perry and Jennifer Hudson, to the simple black fits from Meghan Markle and Hailey Bieber, here are some of the best (and flashiest) celebrity styles from Beyoncé's birthday show…
19
Diana Ross
Beyoncé with Diana Ross
Beyoncé was joined on stage by none other than Miss Diana Ross, who made a surprise appearance in a breathtaking black feathered gown to serenade the "Cuff It" singer and help fans celebrate her big day.
29
Katy Perry
Katy Perry
Katy Perry kept things simple but stylish for her Bey-day look, opting for a figure-hugging silver dress with a bardot neckline, pairing it with a matching silver clutch and sunglasses to boot.
Jennifer Hudson looked as shine-tastic as she could, all dressed up for her Dreamgirls co-star's big show in a metallic two piece, consisting of a bra-shaped bandeau top with a wraparound skirt and heels (and look at that hair and makeup!).
59
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson and a friend
Kate Hudson kept things simple yet glam for her night of Beyoncé, dressed in a black top with a spaghetti strap with glistening silver jewelry to match her sequined mini skirt and rounded sunglasses.
You can't expect Kelly Rowland not to go hard for her close friend and Destiny's Child bandmate's big night, opting for a touch of Alien Superstar glam, pairing a vinyl black structured corset piece with jeans, a choker necklace, and ornate crystal-studded makeup.
79
The Kardashians + Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Kim Kardashian, North West, Kris Jenner, Lauren Sanchez, and Jeff Bezos
And the stars just keep aligning, with a vast majority of the Kardashian family in attendance. Kim and Khloe were joined by their eldest daughters North West and Penelope Disick respectively, and Kris Jenner was there with boyfriend Corey Gamble. Posing with them for photos were Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez, all dressed in varying shades of black and white, metallic, and sequins.
Hailey Bieber kept things chic and relaxed (just perfect enough to jump around and sing loudly with) in her black tank and mini skirt, opting to bring the bling with her earrings and highlighter-heavy makeup.
99
Lizzo and Chris Rock
Lizzo and Chris Rock
No pair of celebs looked quite as pleased to be there as this duo did. Lizzo paid homage to her oft-proclaimed idol in a silver spandex dress with a hood and matching silver makeup. Chris Rock, on the other hand, kept it plain but on theme with a navy jacket atop a plain white tee.