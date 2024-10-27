Malia and Sasha Obama steal the show as siblings step out in daring outfits at Billie Eilish's Halloween bash

Malia and Sasha Obama turned heads with their edgy Western-inspired looks at Billie Eilish’s star-studded Halloween bash in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The sisters, known for their effortless style, embraced the cowboy theme, bringing their own unique flair to the trendy outfits. The exclusive party was a hotspot for celebrities, and the Obama girls made sure they were right in the mix, showcasing a stylish confidence that set them apart.

Malia, 26, looked effortlessly cool as she strutted in thigh-high black leather boots, which accentuated her long legs and added a touch of drama to her look.

Malia and Sasha Obama's style evolution

She paired the daring footwear with a distressed denim mini skirt and a classic white tank top, showcasing her laid-back yet chic style. But it was her accessories that truly stole the show.

Malia was seen with a large faux snake draped over her shoulders, a bold statement piece that played up the cowboy aesthetic in a fresh, modern way.

© AKGS Malia Ann Obama dressed stylishly in a mini denim skirt, white top, high boots, a black cowboy hat, and a fake snake wrapped around her neck.

A temporary barbed-wire tattoo wrapped around her upper arm added a rebellious edge, while her simple, cascading auburn-tinted curls completed the look. Her black cowboy hat sat perfectly atop her hair, blending rugged and glamorous elements with ease.

Despite her cool composure, the Harvard graduate’s boots looked like they had seen a bit of action, appearing slightly muddy—proof of a night spent enjoying the festivities to the fullest.

© AKGS The former first daughters partied it up during Halloween weekend in Los Angeles

Not to be outdone, Sasha, 23, opted for a laid-back yet equally stylish outfit. She wore a long black leather coat that flowed as she walked, giving her a mysterious, chic vibe.

Underneath, Sasha sported a baby blue cropped tee paired with tan-striped mini shorts, a combination that accentuated her toned physique.

© AKGS Malia Ann Obama was spotted exiting the Billie Eilish Halloween party in Hollywood

A chunky black belt cinched her waist, adding structure and a polished finish to her outfit. To add a bit of cowboy charm, she layered a brown vest under her coat, embracing the Western theme with subtle sophistication. Slouchy heeled boots elevated her look, and a light brown, silver-detailed bag slung over her arm completed her ensemble.

Like her older sister, Sasha chose to wear her dark hair down, with a natural wave that added to her casual, carefree vibe. Both sisters kept their makeup understated, opting for a fresh, dewy look that matched the relaxed yet stylish Halloween aesthetic.

The former First Daughters have always been known for their style, but their choice of Halloween attire showed off a daring side that fans hadn’t seen before. Both embraced the cowboy theme with confidence, turning heads as they walked from party to party. Malia’s bold snake accessory and Sasha’s oversized black coat and cowboy-inspired belt made them stand out, blending casual elements with an edgy flair.

The pair exuded confidence and poise, clearly enjoying their night out in Hollywood, moving effortlessly through the night’s events.

© Getty Malia Ann Obama is known for her style

Malia and Sasha were spotted leaving Eilish’s exclusive Halloween party at the Bird Streets nightclub, looking every bit as stylish as their fellow attendees.

The sisters weren't alone in their festivities; other big names like Kaia Gerber, The Kid LAROI, and Kiernan Shipka were also in attendance.

The Halloween weekend brought out celebrities from every corner of Hollywood, making it a night to remember. The Obama sisters kept it moving as they partied throughout the evening, enjoying a night filled with fun, music, and all the Halloween festivities. Their relaxed, carefree looks hinted at a confidence that has been carefully honed over the years.

The Halloween bash comes just two weeks before the November 5 presidential election, a reminder of the Obama family's continued presence and influence in the political world.

Michelle Obama and Sasha Obama at a rooftop bar

Earlier this year, Barack and Michelle Obama formally endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, with a heartfelt video showing their support. The video, which featured a candid conversation with Harris, was a touching reminder of the family's ongoing engagement in public life.

While Malia and Sasha have largely stayed out of the political spotlight, they have managed to make headlines with their effortless style and cool demeanor. Their recent night out is proof that the sisters are carving out their own paths, separate from the political limelight.

The stylish sisters have been spotted out and about quite a bit lately. Just last week, they were seen heading to a Charlie XCX concert in Los Angeles, both looking effortlessly chic. Malia, known for her eclectic style, donned a gray corset top paired with a pleated denim skirt, accessorized with black boots, a green hoodie, and a chic black bag.

Sasha, on the other hand, went for a bold red bag paired with denim, black boots, and a giant belt—a look that was playful yet stylish. Their appearance at the concert, alongside Troye Sivan, Kesha, Lily-Rose Depp, and Jennie from BLACKPINK, solidified their status as fashion-forward trendsetters.