Barack and Michelle Obama's two daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama, have taken life out of the White House by storm, each embracing the Los Angeles hustle.

26-year-old Malia and 23-year-old Sasha now reside in California, and since stepping out of the spotlight as former First Daughters, they're now adopting new titles — fashionistas.

The sisters enjoyed a joint outing earlier this week at one of the most highly-anticipated musical events of the year, the Charli XCX and Troye Sivan's co-headlining Sweat Tour, in LA.

Known for their clean and chic dresses in the White House, the sisters opted for edgier ensembles a lot more in-tune with the Brat and Something to Give Each Other album aesthetics.

Outside the venue with friends, Malia was seen sporting a gray plaid corset top with a denim miniskirt with raw hems, a pair of dark brown Coperni Bridge boots, and a Brat green jacket slung across her arm, plus accents of diamond jewelry.

The younger Obama sister wore a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier graphic tee with faces, paired with figure-hugging New Religion jeans, a chunky oversized black belt, pointed toe boots, and a red crocodile-print purse.

© Backgrid Malia and Sasha were spotted at the Sweat Tour in LA with friends

Malia, in fact, was also seen living it up after the show, spotted at the Sweat Tour after-party in LA with Charli and Troye, plus others like Lily-Rose Depp and Blackpink star Jennie, both of whom reunited with their The Idol co-star Troye.

Sasha has maintained a lower profile in recent years, after graduating from the University of Southern California with a degree in Sociology, while Malia is stepping into the limelight a bit more with a burgeoning career in film and writing.

The older Obama sister has made a pair of public appearances on her own in the past few months, most notably the Sundance Film Festival in January for the premiere of The Heart (going by Malia Ann), and the Deauville American Film Festival last month in France.

© Getty Images Malia last made an appearance at the Deauville American Film Festival last month

Malia's style at Deauville was very reminiscent of her Sweat appearance, opting for a Vivienne Westwood plaid corset with a skirt featuring patchwork patterning and knee-high boots.

She spoke with Paris Match at the event, admitting that while she was "so excited," she'd "never done anything like this," hence was also a "little bit terrified."

© Getty Images She attended Sundance for the premiere of "The Heart" in January

Speaking of her Vivienne Westwood ensemble, she added: "It's cool! I don't know as much about fashion, but I'm happy to be wearing it."

She was present for the premiere of The Heart, a short film that serves as her directorial debut after working on the series Swarm as a writer. The 18-minute film is credited to "Malia Ann" and was made last year.

© Getty Images The two were known for their chic and stately styles while in the White House as pre-teens and teens

A synopsis on the Deauville website reads: "A lone­ly man grieves the death of his moth­er after an argu­ment about gro­ceries and an odd request in her will." In a "Meet the Artist" video from Sundance, Malia expressed that she hoped watching the film "makes you feel a bit less lonely, or at least reminds you not to forget about the people who are."