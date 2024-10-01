Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Billie Eilish struts on stage in lacy red shorts as she kicks off new world tour
In this image released on August 11, Billie Eilish performs at the LA28 Olympic Games Handover Celebration© Getty Images

The "Birds of a Feather" singer has finally embarked on her seventh headlining world tour

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Billie Eilish is back to hit us hard and soft with her brand new headlining world tour, her seventh, in support of her acclaimed latest album, Hit Me Hard and Soft.

The 22-year-old musician finally embarked on her long-awaited tour on Sunday, September 29 in Quebec City, Canada, playing to a sold out crowd at Videotron Centre.

Her performance is already making waves online, from telling the enthusiastic crowd to join her in a rendition of "the quiet game" so she can loop her vocals, to performing arena-blasting versions of some of her acoustic hits.

And with the show also came more of her signature style, as Billie rocked up for the Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour's opening show in a fully red-hot look.

She wore an oversized red Nike jersey with the number 26 on it and a pair of red see-through lace shorts with blue bicycle shorts underneath. She styled out her fit with a pair of Nike black knee pads, white socks with olive green sneakers, and cycled through a blue and white floral bandana and a black baseball cap, before letting her hair down.

Billie will return for a two-night set in Toronto on October 1 and 2, followed by a jaunt over to the United States for a leg that'll run all the way up until December 21 in Inglewood, California.

Billie Eilish performs onstage during Billie Eilish HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR Kick Off at Videotron Centre on September 29, 2024 in Quebec City, Quebec© Getty Images
Billie kicked off "Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour" in Quebec City over the weekend

Her second leg in Australia and Europe kicks off next year on February 18 in Brisbane and will finally conclude, after a total of 83 shows (so far) in Dublin, Ireland on July 27.

While opening acts for her 2025 shows have not yet been revealed, for her North American leg, she is joined by Nat & Alex Wolff, Towa Bird, and The Marías, before Ashnikko and her brother Finneas join her for the final two dates in California.

Billie Eilish performs onstage during Billie Eilish HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR Kick Off at Videotron Centre on September 29, 2024 in Quebec City, Quebec© Getty Images
The singer wore all red for her opening show in Canada

The tour also comes on the heels of the release of the music video for the album's second single "Birds of a Feather," which was officially sent to radio as Hit Me Hard and Soft's latest offering this July.

Upon the album's release in May, "Lunch" was promoted as its lead single, and peaked at number five in the United States while hitting the top ten in several other countries worldwide. However, at the same time, several other album tracks were gaining major traction, specifically "Birds of a Feather."

Billie Eilish performs onstage during Billie Eilish HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR Kick Off at Videotron Centre on September 29, 2024 in Quebec City, Quebec© Getty Images
Several of the pieces she sported were from Nike and perfect for moving all around the stage

The emotional and euphoric synth new wave song immediately stood out as a fan favorite upon the album's release and gained critical acclaim, and after charting organically, was officially made a single. It has since also peaked at number five Stateside and has achieved significant success worldwide as well.

While speaking with Lana Del Rey for Interview Magazine recently, Billie discussed the prospect of relationships mentioned in songs like "Birds of a Feather" and others in the album, especially when it comes to breaking up.

Billie Eilish performs onstage during "Hit Me Hard And Soft" Album Release Listening Party at Barclays Center on May 15, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images
The singer's latest tour is slated to continue until July of 2025

"I really don't like being — I was going to say out of control, but there's ways that I do like being out of control. I have a power issue and a control issue, and I also don't like being vulnerable in a romantic way," she said. 

