Billie Eilish is completely unrecognizable as she makes incognito appearance in Melbourne

Billie Eilish knows how to make an entrance—but this time, the global music sensation slipped into Australia almost completely unnoticed.

The Grammy-winning star, 23, arrived in Melbourne on Monday morning ahead of her much-anticipated Hit Me Hard and Soft tour, but rather than stepping off her flight to the usual fanfare, she blended seamlessly into the crowd.

Wearing an oversized hoodie, a puffer jacket, dark trousers, and a baseball cap pulled low over her face, Billie added sunglasses and a hospital mask to complete her incognito look.

Walking through Melbourne’s international terminal among unsuspecting travellers, the Birds of a Feather singer kept a low profile as she prepared for a whirlwind run of shows along the east coast.

Despite her understated arrival, Billie fever is in full force across the country. With 12 shows scheduled, she is set to kick things off in Brisbane on Tuesday with the first of four sold-out concerts at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

And if there was any doubt about her enduring star power, a quick glance outside the venue proves just how dedicated her Australian fans are.

One eager concertgoer took to TikTok to reveal that a mini tent city has already formed outside the arena, with fans camping out more than 24 hours before the doors even open.

"We’re live laugh loving here in tent city!" wrote @jessiesgrapejuice, showing a dozen tents pitched just outside the official venue grounds, where overnight stays are prohibited.

After Brisbane, Billie will head to Sydney for four nights at Qudos Bank Arena from February 24, before wrapping up in Melbourne with another four shows at Rod Laver Arena from March 4. It's a relatively short wait for Australian fans, as Billie last toured Down Under in 2022 with her Happier Than Ever concerts.

The Hit Me Hard and Soft tour is Billie's seventh headlining tour and supports her third studio album, which was released in May last year to critical acclaim.

She kicked off the global run in Canada last September and has since been dazzling audiences worldwide, with the final stop set for Dublin in July.

As always, the setlist remains a thrilling mystery, as Billie loves to mix things up each night. Fans can expect a blend of new material and classic hits, with crowd favourites like Bad Guy, When the Party’s Over, and her Oscar-winning Barbie ballad, What Was I Made For? making regular appearances.