Demi Moore, 61, is ageing backwards in head turning appearance at star studded awards

Demi Moore was the epitome of Hollywood glamour as she graced the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, making a triumphant return to the ceremony for the first time in nearly a decade.

With awards season in full swing and the Oscars just days away, the 61-year-old actress proved once again why she remains one of the industry’s most captivating stars, both on and off the screen.

The Ghost star commanded attention in a striking drop-waist leather gown that hugged her figure perfectly, exuding confidence and sophistication in equal measure.

Recommended video You may also like The Substance trailer

She accessorized with a dazzling Tiffany & Co. fringe necklace, adding just the right amount of sparkle to her edgy yet elegant ensemble. With her signature brunette locks styled in loose waves, she looked every inch the leading lady as she posed for photographers, her radiant smile lighting up the night.

This year’s awards season has been nothing short of a victory lap for Demi, who has been racking up accolades for her mesmerizing performance in The Substance.

© AFP via Getty Images Demi Moore is ageing backwards

Having already taken home Best Actress wins at both the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards, she now finds herself in contention for the prestigious SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role—her first nomination at the event in years. And with the Oscars looming, where she’s also up for Best Actress, the excitement surrounding her comeback is palpable.

© Getty Images Demi Moore attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Demi’s role in The Substance has been hailed as one of the most daring and transformative performances of her career. She plays Elisabeth Sparkle, a once-beloved actress and fitness guru whose life takes a devastating turn when she’s fired from her job on her 50th birthday.

© Getty Images Demi Moore accepted the award for Best Actress

Speaking about the film’s raw and powerful themes while walking the Netflix carpet earlier in the evening, Demi described it as “an exploration of the violence that we have against ourselves.”

"We can be so violent and brutal against ourselves," she shared. "That was the most new and, for me, the most rewarding and captivating [experience], and brought about the most liberation at the end of this."

Demi has been candid about the emotional toll that filming The Substance took on her, especially as it confronted themes of ageism, self-worth, and reinvention—subjects that resonate deeply in an industry obsessed with youth.

© Getty Demi Moore accepts the Best Actress award for "The Substance" from John Stamos onstage during AARP's Annual Movies For Grownups

Reflecting on one particularly harrowing scene in which her character repeatedly applies and removes her makeup in front of a mirror, she admitted it was one of the most difficult moments to film.

"That scene broke me," she told Page Six at The Gothams 34th Annual Film Awards in New York last month. “It was one of the most heart-wrenching moments in the film.”

For Demi, The Substance is more than just a performance—it’s a statement. "What we have the power to change is the violence that we hold against ourselves,” she explained. “And that the better you is you."