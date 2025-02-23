Kathy Bates looks incredible as she showcases 100lbs weight loss in elegant black suit on SAG red carpet

Kathy Bates made a dazzling appearance at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, turning heads in a sleek black suit that highlighted her incredible weight loss.

The Oscar-winning actress, known for her powerhouse performances, radiated confidence as she posed on the red carpet in a textured black blazer, tailored trousers, and stylish sneakers, proving that glamour and comfort can go hand in hand.

The 76-year-old looked effortlessly elegant with her signature silver curls framing her face, complementing her glowing complexion.

Recommended video You may also like The trailer for NCIS: LA Matlock

Gold drop earrings and a statement chain necklace added just the right amount of sparkle to her ensemble, while a chic black handbag with a beaded handle completed the sophisticated look.

In an interview with Variety, Kathy revealed that she is feeling better than ever after her dramatic weight loss.

© WireImage Kathy Bates attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

"It's helped me tremendously that, over the last six or seven years, I've lost 100 pounds," Kathy said. "I don't think I've been this slim since I was in college."

The actress has been candid about her health transformation, revealing that her dramatic weight loss was spurred by a life-changing diagnosis.

© NBC Kathy Bates back in 2012

In a previous interview with Extra, Kathy opened up about her battle with Type 2 diabetes, a condition that runs in her family, and how she knew she had to take control of her health.

"I was facing diabetes—it runs in my family—and I really didn’t want to live with that," she shared. Determined to break the cycle, Kathy embarked on a journey of wellness, adopting a healthier lifestyle that has left her feeling stronger than ever.

"I’m in the best health I’ve been in years and I’m so grateful—it’s a miracle," she said.

© CBS Photo Archive Kathy Bates as "Madeline Matlock"

Her secret to shedding the pounds? Mindful eating. The actress explained a simple yet effective technique that helped her develop a better relationship with food.

"After you eat for 20-30 minutes, you experience an involuntary sigh. It’s communication between your stomach and brain telling you that you’ve had enough," she explained. "And what I discovered is if you listen to that sigh and push your plate away for just five minutes, you realize you’re satisfied and you don’t have to eat more."

It’s an approach that has worked wonders for Kathy, who has noticeably slimmed down in recent years. But the benefits go beyond just weight loss—her newfound health has also helped alleviate symptoms of lymphedema, a condition she has battled since undergoing cancer treatment.

© Getty Images Kathy Bates accepts the Best Actress in a Drama Series award for "Matlock"

Lymphedema, which causes painful swelling in the limbs due to excess fluid from inflamed tissue, is a common side effect for cancer survivors.

Kathy has fought cancer twice—first diagnosed with stage one ovarian cancer in 2003, which she battled with chemotherapy, and later in 2012 when doctors discovered a tumor in her left breast. Following a mastectomy, she developed lymphedema, a challenge she continues to manage daily.

"I’ve lost a lot of weight and it’s really helped with my symptoms," she revealed. "I just still have to wear compression sleeves or guard against bug bites because that can lead to sepsis."