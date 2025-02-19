Demi Moore looks identical to daughter Scout Willis in stunning new appearance

When it comes to choosing a look set to exude bold glamor, Demi Moore and her daughter Scout Willis clearly share sartorial notes. The duo coordinated in stylish Alexander McQueen ensembles at the 2025 BAFTA Awards Netflix after-party.

The 62-year-old, who was nominated for Leading Actress following her role in Coralie Fargeat's body horror The Substance, oozed chic in a black wool mini-dress taken from the fashion house's spring 2025 collection. Styled by Brad Goreski, the look featured a double-breasted bodice adorned with elegant buttons and a pannier skirt accented with a shredded silk trim.

The Substance trailer Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley star in The Substance trailer

The sophisticated ensemble was accessorized with Alexander McQueen's T-Bar Box clutch embellished with crystal detailing, diamond-encrusted drop earrings courtesy of De Beers, and a pair of black patent leather, pointed-toe heels from Gianvito Rossi.

© Getty Images The mother-and-daughter duo twinned in Alexander McQueen

Demi swept her luscious long raven locks to the side in a sleek straight style courtesy of Hos Hounkpatin while her makeup brought a touch of glitz with a shimmering eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy pink lip by Sofia Tilbury.

Meanwhile, Scout also opted for the brand's spring 2025 collection as she donned a navy-tailored waistcoat and matching pants adorned with ivory pleated chiffon trim and accented with slashed detailing. The ensemble was completed with black leather square-toe boots.

The 33-year-old styled her glossy brunette tresses into soft waves with a middle parting and curtain bangs. Scout's soft glam makeup featured a bronze eye, a heavy amount of blush, and a nude-stained lip.

© Getty Images Demi Moore and Scout LaRue Willis attended the Netflix BAFTA after-party at The Twenty Two

The Substance actress opted for a glittering Alexander McQueen number to grace the BAFTA red carpet. The custom halter-neck gown was embellished with colorful diamantes and sequins to mirror the beauty of stained glass. The bejeweled look was paired with a slew of diamonds from De Beers.

Demi and her ex-husband Bruce Willis tied the knot in 1987 and split in 2000. The former couple share three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. The trio have shared their admiration for their mom following her Golden Globes win and Oscar nomination.

© Getty Images The actress looked incredible in the glitzy gown

"Being nominated for an Oscar is an incredible honor and these last few months have been beyond my wildest dreams. Truly there are no words to fully express my joy and overwhelming gratitude for this recognition. Not only for me but for what this film represents," Demi said in a statement given to the press.

"I am deeply humbled. This is a time of incredible contrasts and right now, my heart is with my friends, family, neighbors, and community here in LA. The fires have devastated so many lives but to see the way our community has united leaves me in awe of the resilience and compassion that defines us, and this moment is a reminder of how incredible we are when we stand together."